Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Gillespie Explodes on PCB, Ashwin Flags ODI Crisis, Khawaja Bows Out At SCG
From Jason Gillespie’s explosive PCB exit to Usman Khawaja’s emotional SCG farewell, Zee Sports Morning Bulletin brings the biggest cricket stories shaping the global game today.
- • Jason Gillespie revealed humiliating PCB decisions led to his Pakistan Test exit.
- • R Ashwin warned ODIs face a slow death amid ICC’s crowded calendar.
- • Usman Khawaja will retire after the SCG Test, ending a 15-year Test career.
Cricket woke up to seismic developments across continents. Jason Gillespie publicly revealed why his Pakistan stint ended in acrimony, R Ashwin questioned the ICC’s crowded calendar, England faced hard coaching questions after Ashes disappointment, and Usman Khawaja announced an emotional end to a storied Test career. Each story speaks to a game at a crossroads, balancing tradition, governance, and modern pressures.
Jason Gillespie Breaks Silence on Pakistan Exit
“I Was Completely Humiliated,” Says Former Test Coach
Jason Gillespie’s resignation as Pakistan Test coach is no longer a mystery. The former Australia pacer revealed that poor communication and humiliating administrative decisions by the PCB forced his hand after just eight months in charge.
Gillespie disclosed that the PCB sacked senior assistant coach Tim Nielsen without informing him, calling it unacceptable for a head coach. His remarks expose deeper governance issues within Pakistan cricket, where selection authority and coaching autonomy have long been flashpoints.
On the field, Gillespie’s tenure was mixed. Pakistan suffered a shocking home Test series loss to Bangladesh but later produced a stirring comeback to beat England 2–1. The contrast between performance potential and off-field chaos ultimately defined his exit.
R Ashwin Warns ICC on ODI Cricket’s Future
Too Many World Cups Diluting Value?
Ravichandran Ashwin has reignited debate around the future of ODI cricket. The Indian spinner urged the ICC to adopt a FIFA-style model, suggesting one 50-over World Cup every four years to restore meaning and anticipation.
Ashwin argued that annual marquee events driven by revenue have diluted the format’s relevance. With Champions Trophy 2025, Women’s ODI World Cup, and back-to-back T20 World Cups lined up, he fears ODIs are drifting toward irrelevance.
He also warned that the retirement of icons like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could accelerate the decline, noting that modern ODIs no longer reward the innings-building mastery once exemplified by MS Dhoni.
Brendon McCullum Faces Heat After Ashes Setback
ECB Leadership in Sydney, No Knee-Jerk Reaction Yet
England’s Ashes campaign has placed Brendon McCullum under intense scrutiny. Despite a morale-boosting win in Melbourne, England had already conceded the Ashes after a crushing 3–0 deficit.
ECB chief Richard Gould’s arrival in Sydney ahead of the fifth Test signals a review rather than immediate action. England’s winless run in Australia now stretches to 18 matches, raising questions about whether Bazball translates in hostile conditions.
McCullum, however, remains defiant. He insists on learning from mistakes and continuing to extract the best from his squad, even as the T20 World Cup looms.
Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement After SCG Test
An Emotional Farewell to a Remarkable Journey
Usman Khawaja will retire after his 88th Test at the SCG, the ground where his dream began. Born in Pakistan and raised in Australia, Khawaja became a symbol of resilience, belief, and elite Test batting.
His career revival during the 2021–22 Ashes and dominance in the 2023 Ashes, where he topped the run charts, cemented his legacy. Named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2023, Khawaja leaves with gratitude, peace, and enduring impact.
