Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Harmanpreet Powers MI In WPL 2026 As West Indies Name WC Squad, Chahal Denies Rumours, ICC–Bangladesh Standoff Continues

The Zee Sports Morning Bulletin brings together the biggest cricket stories shaping the headlines today, led by a statement win in WPL 2026, key T20 World Cup preparations, injury concerns, and firm off-field clarifications. From Harmanpreet Kaur’s captain’s knock to ICC-level discussions around the 2026 World Cup, the action spans formats, continents, and consequences.

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads MI’s Dominant Chase

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mumbai Indians produced one of the most complete chases of WPL 2026, hunting down 193 to defeat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets at DY Patil Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target, MI mixed composure with controlled aggression. The early loss of G Kamalini and Hayley Matthews briefly tested them, but the innings soon became the Harmanpreet show.

Harmanpreet Kaur reaches elite WPL milestone

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur anchored the chase with an unbeaten 71 off 43 balls, sealing victory with the winning hit. The knock also made her only the second player after Nat Sciver-Brunt to cross 1,000 WPL runs, underlining her legacy value in the league.

Amanjot Kaur’s fearless 40 off 26 at No. 3 changed the tempo, while Nicola Carey’s calm 38 not out ensured MI never lost control once the chase settled.

Gujarat Giants’ late surge still not enough

Earlier, Gujarat rode a stunning late assault from Bharti Fulmali, whose unbeaten 36 off 15 lifted them to 192 for 5. Georgia Wareham’s steady 43 not out added substance, but MI’s bowling discipline in the middle overs proved decisive.

Brandon King named stand-in captain vs Afghanistan

West Indies have announced a 16-member squad for the Afghanistan T20I series in Dubai, marking the formal start of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 preparations.

With Shai Hope unavailable, Brandon King takes over as stand-in captain. The series offers vital match practice in subcontinental-style conditions.

Quentin Sampson earns maiden call-up

The headline inclusion is Quentin Sampson, the breakout star of CPL 2025, who replaces rested senior players like Rovman Powell and Jason Holder. Head coach Daren Sammy has stressed that combinations and workload management are central to this phase of preparation.

WPL 2026 Injury Watch: Gujarat Giants Miss Anushka Sharma

Gujarat Giants confirmed that Anushka Sharma has sustained a minor hand injury and will miss upcoming matches. The 22-year-old impressed earlier this season with a fluent debut 44 and remains a key part of the franchise’s long-term plans.

Yuzvendra Chahal Shuts Down Reality Show Rumours

Yuzvendra Chahal has firmly denied reports linking him to a reality television show, calling them speculative and incorrect. Chahal clarified that he has no discussions or commitments outside cricket and remains focused on IPL 2026.

ICC, Bangladesh at Odds Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

International Cricket Council has urged the Bangladesh Cricket Board to reconsider its decision not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite ICC assurances, Bangladesh has reiterated security concerns and requested match relocations. With schedules already finalised, discussions remain ongoing, adding uncertainty just weeks before the global event.