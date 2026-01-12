Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: ICC Rejects Bangladesh Shift Plea, Kohli Shines, Injury Worries For India

The International Cricket Council has entered a crucial phase of decision-making after the Bangladesh Cricket Board formally requested a venue change for their T20 World Cup 2026 matches. The BCB cited security concerns while asking that Bangladesh’s group games be moved from India to Sri Lanka.

According to sources, the International Cricket Council is unlikely to approve the request. Instead, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram have been proposed as alternative venues within India. Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The issue gained momentum after Mustafizur Rahman was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders following advice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The ICC is expected to formally respond between Monday and Tuesday, with less than four weeks remaining before teams arrive for the tournament.

Bangladesh officials have confirmed they are consulting their government before taking a final call. The ICC may also point to the presence of Bangladeshi officials like Sharfuddoula Saikat, who recently officiated in India, to counter the security argument.

India vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out

India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup have suffered another setback. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining a side strain in the opening match at Vadodara.

Sundar bowled five overs before leaving the field and later struggled while batting during a tense chase. India eventually secured a four-wicket win, with KL Rahul holding his nerve at the finish.

Captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Sundar will undergo scans, raising concerns over his availability for the upcoming global event. This comes days after Rishabh Pant was sidelined with a similar injury, leaving the team management anxious about fitness depth.

Virat Kohli’s Knock and a Personal Revelation

If injuries cast a shadow, Virat Kohli once again provided reassurance. Kohli’s sublime 93 anchored India’s chase of 301 and earned him his 45th ODI Player of the Match award.

Beyond the numbers, Kohli revealed that he sends every individual trophy to his mother’s home in Gurugram. The statement offered a rare glimpse into his grounded mindset despite a glittering career.

The innings also pushed Kohli past Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar. His form remains a major positive for India heading into a packed 2026 calendar.

WPL Thriller Leaves Jemimah Heartbroken

Drama unfolded in the Women’s Premier League as Delhi Capitals lost a last-over thriller to Gujarat Giants by four runs in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues admitted the defeat was a tough pill to swallow after DC fell short chasing 210.

Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt kept the chase alive, but Sophie Devine’s explosive 95 proved decisive. Devine later sealed the game with the ball to claim Player of the Match honors.

Jemimah pointed to powerplay bowling as the key area needing improvement, especially after conceding 80 runs in the first six overs.

India U19 Gear Up for England Test

The India Under-19 side will face England U19 in their second warm-up match of the U19 World Cup 2026. India come into the contest high on confidence after a dominant win over Scotland, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 96.

The clash at Bulawayo Athletic Club will offer a sharper test against one of the tournament favorites, giving the team clarity before the main event begins.