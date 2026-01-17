Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: ICC Steps In Ahead Of T20 World Cup, Shreyas Iyer Replaces Star Player From Squad - Check

The global cricketing landscape continues to witness significant developments ahead of a packed international calendar and major tournaments. From administrative interventions and league innovations to injury setbacks and tactical debates, here are the top cricket stories making headlines this morning.

ICC Moves to Resolve T20 World Cup Participation Concerns

The International Cricket Council has taken a proactive step to address uncertainties surrounding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by sending a high-level delegation to Bangladesh. The visit aims to resolve operational and participation-related concerns amid growing speculation over logistics and readiness. The ICC’s intervention is expected to bring clarity and ensure smooth preparations for the global event scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Pakistan Super League Considers Hybrid Player Recruitment Model

The Pakistan Super League is exploring a revolutionary “drauction” system for its 2026 season, a hybrid of the traditional draft and auction formats. League officials believe the new model could enhance competitive balance, increase franchise engagement, and offer greater flexibility in squad building. If implemented, the PSL would become the first major T20 league to adopt such a system.

Harleen Deol Breaks Silence on WPL ‘Retired Out’ Incident

Indian batter Harleen Deol addressed the controversy surrounding her ‘retired out’ dismissal, stating she was batting well and fully respected the team’s tactical decision. Her comments have added a player’s perspective to the broader discussion on evolving strategies in women’s T20 cricket and the balance between individual rhythm and team needs.

Injury Blow for Afghanistan Ahead of T20 World Cup

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury, dealing a significant blow to Afghanistan’s bowling attack. Meanwhile, star spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the SA20 league to fulfil national commitments, underlining Afghanistan’s focus on international preparations ahead of the marquee tournament.

Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of India’s T20I series vs New Zealand due to a side strain. Ravi Bishnoi replaced him, while Shreyas Iyer joins the squad for the first three matches as a replacement for injured Tilak Varma.

India’s updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi