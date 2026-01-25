World cricket witnessed a dramatic 24 hours with major off-field decisions, crucial tournament results and statement victories across formats. From a shock ICC call affecting the T20 World Cup to dominant performances in international and domestic cricket, here’s a complete wrap-up of the top five cricket stories from yesterday.

1. ICC Removes Bangladesh From T20 World Cup 2026

In one of the most significant developments ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council officially removed the Bangladesh national cricket team from the tournament. The decision came after prolonged uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation, following their refusal to travel to India due to security concerns.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. India U19 Continue Strong Run With Win Over New Zealand

In the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, India’s U19 side produced a clinical performance to beat New Zealand national under-19 cricket team by seven wickets via the DLS method, maintaining an unbeaten streak and showcasing promising young talent.

3. Bangladesh Officially Replaced by Scotland in World Cup Groups

Reinforcing the major tournament shake-up, Scotland has officially been confirmed to take Bangladesh’s spot for the 2026 T20 World Cup, a rare last-minute switch that reshapes Group C’s dynamics with teams like England, West Indies and Nepal now in the mix.

4. WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Hand RCB First Loss of the Season

In Women’s Premier League action, Delhi Capitals delivered a convincing seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WPL), handing RCB their first loss of the season and boosting DC’s playoff aspirations.

5. England End Winless Run With ODI Victory Over Sri Lanka

In men’s ODI cricket, the England national cricket team ended a lengthy winless streak away from home by beating Sri Lanka national cricket team by five wickets in Colombo, with Joe Root leading the chase emphatically.