ZEE Sports Morning Bulletin: IND vs NZ Opener, MI’s Big WPL Win, Pant Injury Blow, Neeraj-Coach Split, El Clasico Final

Indian sports action kicks into high gear on Sunday as Team India begin their 2026 season, while major developments across cricket, women’s league action, athletics, and global football dominate today’s headlines.

India Set To Begin 2026 Campaign Against New Zealand In Vadodara

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, will open their 2026 cricket season with the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11. The three-match series is seen as an important platform for India to reassert dominance in white-ball cricket.

The return of Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 has strengthened India’s middle order, but Gill’s recent struggles in limited-overs formats remain a talking point. The Black Caps, who handed India a historic home Test series defeat during their last visit, arrive with confidence and the ability to upset any side.

The first ODI will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series vs New Zealand

India suffered a major setback on the eve of the series as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of all three ODIs against New Zealand. Pant sustained a right-sided internal oblique muscle tear after being struck during a high-intensity net session on January 10.

Following medical evaluation and an MRI scan, the team management decided to sideline Pant as a precaution. His absence leaves India short on experience behind the stumps as the series begins.

MI Crush DC By 50 Runs In WPL 2026 Clash

Mumbai Indians Women registered a dominant 50-run victory over Delhi Capitals Women in their WPL 2026 encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front as MI successfully defended a total of 196.

Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 145 in the chase, with Amelia Kerr and Nicola Carey delivering decisive spells. The win helped MI bounce back strongly after their opening-game disappointment.

Neeraj Chopra Ends Coaching Partnership With Jan Zelezny

India’s Olympic and World Championships medallist Neeraj Chopra announced his decision to part ways with legendary coach Jan Zelezny. The javelin star, currently recovering from a back injury, reflected positively on the partnership that began after the Paris Olympics.

Chopra described Zelezny as both an inspiration and a mentor, while confirming his focus remains on returning stronger for upcoming international competitions.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico Final In Jeddah

Football fans are set for a blockbuster as Barcelona face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Defending champions Barcelona enter as favourites, while Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso faces a make-or-break clash amid mounting pressure.

A victory could earn Alonso his first trophy as Real manager and provide much-needed breathing space.