Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: India crushes New Zealand, cricket world mourns IS Bindra - Check

India Command T20 Series with Record-Breaking Chase

In a spectacular display of power hitting and disciplined bowling, India clinched an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand during the third match in Guwahati on January 25. Chasing a target of 154, the Indian team raced to 155/2 in just 10 overs, marking one of the fastest successful chases in T20 international history. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the night, smashing a whirlwind 68 not out off 20 balls, including the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with a powerful 57, steering the chase with confidence.

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Shockingly Replaced by Scotland

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In cricket’s biggest off-field story, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Bangladesh will no longer participate in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India over security concerns and a request to relocate matches to Sri Lanka was rejected by the ICC, prompting the decision to replace them with Scotland. Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualifier team, accepted the invitation and will now compete in Group C alongside established teams.

Cricket Mourns: Former BCCI President I.S. Bindra Passes Away

The cricket fraternity is in mourning following the death of Inderjit Singh Bindra (IS Bindra), the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who passed away at 84. Bindra was widely respected for his transformative role in Indian cricket administration, particularly in modernising cricket marketing and helping India host global tournaments. His legacy includes elevating the sport’s global profile and strengthening India’s influence within the ICC.

Team Selection Debates Heat Up

Amid India’s series win, questions emerged over team composition. Former India batter Aakash Chopra publicly questioned the spot of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, suggesting his position may be under scrutiny given recent performances. These discussions underline ongoing selection challenges as India fine-tunes its squad balance across formats.

England Enjoy Overseas Success

Across global cricket shores, England secured a morale-boosting ODI win in Sri Lanka, with veteran Joe Root praising new captain Harry Brook for his leadership and performance. The result marked England’s first away win in some time and boosted confidence ahead of future tours.