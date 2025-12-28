Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: India Name U-19 Squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal Turns 24, And SA20 Season Kicks Off In Style

The sporting world witnessed a mix of milestones, high-octane action and emerging storylines across cricket and global sport. Here are the top five developments making headlines today:

1. India Announces Squad for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026

The BCCI has officially named India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup, placing faith in a dynamic mix of emerging talent. Young batting prodigy Ayush Mhatre has been handed the captaincy, with selectors backing a balanced unit that blends aggressive batting and disciplined bowling. The tournament is expected to be a major platform for India’s next generation of stars.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. SA20 2025: Rickelton Shines as Season Kicks Off in Style

The third edition of the SA20 League began with high-intensity action as Ryan Rickelton starred with a sensational century for MI Cape Town. Despite his heroic effort, Durban’s Super Giants managed to clinch a narrow win, setting the tone for another thrilling season of franchise cricket in South Africa.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates 24th Birthday

Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal turned 24 today. From selling pani puri as a teenager to becoming one of India’s most dependable all-format batters, Jaiswal’s journey continues to inspire fans and aspiring cricketers across the country.

4. Chargers Outlast Texans in NFL Thriller

In the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers edged past the Houston Texans in a closely fought encounter. A late surge from the Chargers sealed the contest, keeping their playoff hopes alive and thrilling fans with a dramatic finish.

5. SA20 Gaining Global Attention Ahead of Knockout Phase

With packed stadiums and competitive matches, the SA20 League continues to grow in stature. Several overseas stars have delivered standout performances, further strengthening the tournament’s reputation as one of the most competitive T20 leagues outside the IPL.