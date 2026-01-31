Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: India-NZ final T20I, Gujarat Giants seal WPL playoffs, Djokovic stuns Sinner, U19 WC semis set, Manpreet Singh breaks silence

Sports action stayed intense today with India and New Zealand gearing up for their final T20I before the World Cup, Gujarat Giants booking a WPL 2026 playoff spot, Novak Djokovic producing another Grand Slam classic, the Under-19 World Cup semifinal line-up taking shape, and Indian hockey stalwart Manpreet Singh clarifying speculation around his omission.

India and New Zealand set for final T20I ahead of World Cup

India will wrap up their five-match T20I series against New Zealand today at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Although the Men in Blue have already clinched the series with a 3-1 lead, the final game is being seen as a crucial dress rehearsal before the 2026 T20 World Cup begins on February 7.

After three commanding wins, India were pushed back in the fourth T20I, suffering a 50-run defeat. For captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, today’s match offers a chance to fine-tune combinations, particularly the bowling unit that has drawn attention in recent discussions involving Rohit Sharma. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be focused on firming up their batting order and carrying momentum from their last win into the global event.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with streaming available on the JioStar app and website. The pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest, while humidity could bring dew into play during the second innings.

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants break MI jinx to seal playoff berth

Gujarat Giants finally overcame their long-standing struggle against Mumbai Indians to book a place in the WPL 2026 playoffs with an 11-run win at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara today.

Batting first on a sluggish surface, Gujarat posted 167 for 4, led by skipper Ashleigh Gardner’s 46 and an unbeaten 44 from Georgia Wareham. Their 71-run partnership provided the late momentum needed to push the total beyond 165. Mumbai’s chase faltered early as they slipped to 37 for 3, but Harmanpreet Kaur staged a spirited fightback with an unbeaten 82 off 48 balls.

Despite Harmanpreet’s lone resistance, wickets continued to fall at the other end. Gujarat held their nerve in the final over, defended by Gardner despite being hit for two sixes, and restricted Mumbai to 156 for 7. Sophie Devine and Wareham picked up two wickets each as Gujarat celebrated their first-ever win over Mumbai and secured a playoff spot.

Novak Djokovic reaches 11th Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic produced another display of resilience today as he defeated reigning champion Jannik Sinner in a gripping five-set semifinal at the Australian Open 2026. The ten-time champion bounced back twice from a set down to register a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

World number two Sinner took the first and third sets, but Djokovic repeatedly found answers under pressure to register his first win over the Italian in more than two years. The victory sends Djokovic into his 11th Australian Open final, where he will face world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who earlier overcame injury concerns to beat Alexander Zverev.

Afghanistan and England reach Under-19 World Cup semifinals

Afghanistan and England joined Australia in the semifinals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup today after dominant performances in their Super Six matches.

England secured a 65-run win over New Zealand, with Manny Lumsden claiming a five-wicket haul to lead the bowling effort. Afghanistan, meanwhile, delivered one of the most emphatic wins of the tournament, crushing Ireland by 191 runs. Faisal Khan starred with a sensational 163, the highest individual score by an Afghan batter in Under-19 World Cup history.

Australia had already qualified from Group 1, while Afghanistan claimed the remaining spot. England became the first team from Group 2 to reach the final four, setting the stage for a high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash that will act as a virtual knockout.

Manpreet Singh dismisses speculation over omission from core group

Former India hockey captain Manpreet Singh addressed speculation today surrounding his exclusion from the national team’s core group of probables for the first time in 15 years. Reports had suggested disciplinary reasons, but the two-time Olympic bronze medallist clarified that the decision was taken to allow him time to rest and spend time with family.

Manpreet explained on social media that the schedule since the Paris Olympics had been relentless, featuring back-to-back tournaments across Asia, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. He also revealed that his family welcomed their second baby girl last year, adding to the need for a short break.

“Since the Paris Olympics, it's been non-stop hockey for me. Back-to-back tournaments, across Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa,” Manpreet wrote.

“While this short break will allow me time with fam, it will also help me recharge mentally & comeback stronger for d team.”

Hockey India had earlier announced a list of probables that also excluded Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.