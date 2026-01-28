Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: India’s T20 World Cup momentum gathers pace as Pakistan risk $38 million lawsuit over India match boycott

India’s march toward the T20 World Cup 2026 enters a decisive phase, while Pakistan stare at a potential $38 million legal fallout if talk of skipping the India clash turns into action. With warm-up fixtures confirmed, Indian batters hitting peak rhythm, and broadcasters tightening contracts, the stakes around the marquee India vs Pakistan game have rarely been higher.

Within days, teams shift from preparation to execution. India have clarity on warm-ups and squad roles. Pakistan, despite naming a squad, still await government clearance and face binding commercial obligations. Any boycott, especially of the India fixture, could trigger legal action tied to broadcast and sponsorship revenues reportedly worth $38 million.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistan’s boycott talk and the legal reality

The Pakistan Cricket Board has signed the ICC Member Participation Agreement, a legally binding document that governs tournament participation. Reports indicate that the host broadcaster’s advertising, branded programming, and sponsorship inventory for India vs Pakistan alone accounts for tens of millions of dollars. Skipping the match would almost certainly invite litigation and sanctions.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has met Shehbaz Sharif, signalling that the final call is political as much as sporting. But commercially, the room to manoeuvre is limited. In modern ICC events, marquee fixtures underwrite the tournament economy. Walking away risks financial and reputational damage.

What competitors often miss: the broadcaster leverage. Beyond ICC penalties, rights-holders can pursue direct compensation for inventory losses tied to one fixture, not the tournament at large.

India’s nets story points to form and depth

While Pakistan weigh consequences, India look settled. In Visakhapatnam, Sanju Samson spent extended time in the nets, fluent against spin and pace. Backed publicly by the staff, Samson’s rhythm suggests a batter close to a release knock. His confidence matters for balance at the top.

Shreyas Iyer used the optional session to keep himself firmly in the World Cup conversation, attacking short balls and spin alike. With competition for middle-order slots intense, volume and intent in training carry weight.

The biggest relief was Axar Patel. Back in the nets after a finger injury, Axar batted without discomfort, fuelling hopes of an early return. His two-way value remains critical on batting-friendly surfaces.

Warm-up clarity sharpens India’s focus

India will play South Africa in their only warm-up at DY Patil Stadium on February 4, a rematch of the 2024 final. The plan prioritises intensity over volume, trusting recent match exposure. Meanwhile, England and Australia skip warm-ups but roll into bilaterals, underlining divergent preparation philosophies. Full warm-up context: Pakistan play Ireland once. Scotland get two games after replacing Bangladesh. India A also feature, offering selectors a live benchmark.

Sophie Devine Shines



Sophie Devine once again proved decisive under pressure as Gujarat Giants edged past Delhi Capitals by three runs in a tense WPL clash in Vadodara. Asked to defend eight in the final over, Devine removed Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana to seal Giants’ second last-over heist against DC this season, lifting them to second on the points table and firmly into knockout contention. The finish capped a contest shaped by Beth Mooney’s composed fifty, Anushka Sharma’s momentum-shifting 39, and a late surge from Prasad and Rana that briefly threatened to snatch the game away, before Devine’s composure ensured history repeated itself for Delhi in another cruel finale.