Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: India script T20 WC history, South Africa storm into semis, Auqib Nabi rattles Karnataka, Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding date revealed

India reignited their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a record-shattering win over Zimbabwe, while South Africa sealed their semi-final berth in dominant fashion. In domestic cricket, Auqib Nabi stole the spotlight in the Ranji Trophy final with a spell to remember, and off the field, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date set social media abuzz. Here’s your complete morning sports wrap.

India Rout Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

India annihilated Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their Super 8 clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, posting a record 256/4 before restricting the Chevrons to 184/6.

Blistering fifties from Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30) and Hardik Pandya (50* off 23) powered India to their highest-ever T20 World Cup total, the second-highest in tournament history. Arshdeep Singh then delivered a match-defining three-fer to shut down Zimbabwe’s chase despite Brian Bennett’s valiant 97.

India now face West Indies in a do-or-die clash on March 1 — the winner seals the final semi-final berth from the group.

India Enter Record Books With 256/4

With 256/4, India now sit just behind Sri Lanka’s iconic 260/6 from 2007 on the all-time T20 World Cup list.

Top T20 World Cup totals:

Sri Lanka – 260/6 vs Kenya (2007)

India – 256/4 vs Zimbabwe (2026)

West Indies – 254/6 vs Zimbabwe (2026)

The late assault from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma (44* off 16) ensured India rewrote their own tournament history under pressure.

South Africa Crush West Indies, All But Seal Semi Spot

In Ahmedabad, South Africa national cricket team bulldozed West Indies cricket team by nine wickets to book their place in the semi-finals.

Chasing 177, captain Aiden Markram led from the front with an unbeaten 82 off 46 balls as the Proteas romped home with 23 balls to spare.

The result significantly boosted India’s qualification scenario, setting up a straight knockout between India and West Indies for the remaining semi-final slot.

Ranji Trophy Final: Auqib Nabi’s Shami-Like Spell Stuns Karnataka

In the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final, Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi produced a sensational spell to dismiss KL Rahul, Karun Nair and R. Smaran on Day 3 against Karnataka cricket team.

Often compared to Mohammed Shami for his seam position and wrist control, Nabi’s relentless channel bowling has fans rooting for a national comeback.

His mindset? “If you bowl well, there are no difficult batters.”

Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed

Global pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to marry on June 13, 2026, at The Ocean House.

The Rhode Island ceremony in Swift’s lucky number 13 is expected to be a star-studded summer affair. Reports suggest wedding paperwork will be finalized within 30 days, with hotels in the area already witnessing price surges.

The proposal had earlier gone viral after Swift confirmed it on Instagram, sending Swifties into meltdown.

Today’s Big Takeaway:

India’s historic batting blitz has revived their semi-final dream, South Africa have already punched their ticket, and the tournament now builds toward a high-stakes March 1 showdown. Meanwhile, domestic cricket and global pop culture delivered their own headline moments.