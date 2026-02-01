Good morning! It is Sunday, February 1, 2026, and today is a massive day for sports fans. After witnessing India's domination over New Zealand in the 5th T20, fans are ready to enjoy a historic Australian Open 2026 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, a high-stakes India-Pakistan clash in Zimbabwe, and a key WPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women.

Here is your Zee Sports Morning Bulletin, bringing together the biggest, most relevant stories shaping the day:

India vs Pakistan Clash At Under-19 World Cup 2026

In the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 (ongoing in Zimbabwe), India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial Super Six match at Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo.

India topped their group unbeaten and now seek revenge for last year's Asia Cup final loss against Pakistan. A win could secure a semi-final spot - high stakes for Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the young side. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar reportedly gave the team a pep talk ahead of the key clash.

India Thrash New Zealand By 46 runs, Win Series 4-1

Ishan Kishan’s blistering maiden T20I century and Arshdeep Singh’s second five-wicket haul in the format powered India to a 46-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and sealed the series 4-1.

India, returning to full strength after their setback in Visakhapatnam, posted 271/5 – their third-highest total in the format. Kishan smashed 103 off 43 balls, laced with six fours and ten sixes, while captain Suryakumar Yadav added 63 in a 137-run stand that dismantled New Zealand’s attack.

Hardik Pandya chipped in with a late cameo of 42 off 17 balls as India struck 23 sixes, equalling their record for most maximums hit in a T20I innings. New Zealand’s chase was given early impetus by Finn Allen, who hammered 80 off 38 balls in his return to the side. But his dismissal stalled their momentum as New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 225 in 19.4 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav Creates History

India captain Suryakumar Yadav created history in the 5th and final T20I against New Zealand (on January 31, 2026, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. He became the fastest batter in the world to reach 3,000 runs in T20I cricket in terms of balls faced.

Suryakumar achieved this milestone in just 1,822 balls, surpassing the previous record held by UAE's Muhammad Waseem (1,947 balls).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Stage Set For Historic Australian Open 2026 Final

The 2026 Australian Open is set for a dream conclusion as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s men’s singles final after remarkable semi-final victories.

Both Alcaraz and Djokovic reached the final after grueling five-set marathons in the semi-finals, setting the stage for a physical and mental battle at Rod Laver Arena. While Alcaraz overcame Alexander Zverev in a five-hour, 27-minute thriller, the longest semi-final in tournament history, Djokovic escaped two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner after four hours and nine minutes.

Novak Djokovic is aiming to capture a record-extending 25th major and 11th at the Australian Open. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from completing the Career Grand Slam. If he wins, he will become the youngest man ever to achieve the feat.

Crucial WPL 2026 Clash Between DCW and UPW

The 20th Match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 features Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) taking on UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) in a crucial league-stage clash. This is a high-stakes encounter at the Kotambi Stadium (BCA Stadium), Vadodara, scheduled for February 1, 2026, starting at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT).

This is the final league game for both sides. Delhi Capitals Women enter with everything on the line: a win secures their spot in the Eliminator (playoffs), a scenario they've avoided in previous WPL seasons by consistently topping the table and qualifying directly for the final. They've played 7 matches so far, with 3 wins and 4 losses (6 points, NRR -0.164), sitting in 4th place.