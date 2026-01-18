The cricketing world witnessed a mix of thrilling on-field action and major off-field developments on January 17, 2026. From youth World Cup drama and franchise milestones to coaching appointments and big news for RCB fans, here’s a complete round-up of the top five cricket stories of the day.

India U-19 Edge Bangladesh in Thrilling World Cup Win

India’s Under-19 team held their nerve to secure a dramatic 18-run DLS victory over Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 World Cup clash in Bulawayo. In a rain-affected encounter, India delivered strong all-round performances with both bat and ball to outclass Bangladesh in a high-pressure contest. The win further strengthened India’s position in the tournament as young stars continued to impress on the global stage.

Zimbabwe Appoints Courtney Walsh as Bowling Consultant

Zimbabwe Cricket appointed West Indies legend Courtney Walsh as their bowling consultant ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Walsh has already begun working with the national squad, bringing vast international experience as Zimbabwe step up preparations for the marquee tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

MI London Confirm Head Coaches for The Hundred 2026

MI London announced a revamped coaching setup ahead of The Hundred 2026 season. Franchise stalwart Kieron Pollard has been named head coach of the men’s team, while experienced campaigner Lisa Keightley will lead the women’s side. The appointments underline MI London’s ambition to remain a dominant force in both competitions.

Four in Four: RCB Continue Unbeaten Run in WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru extended their perfect run in the Women's Premier League with a commanding eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Captain Smriti Mandhana narrowly missed out on a maiden WPL century, scoring a brilliant 96, as RCB made it four wins in four matches to stay unbeaten at the top of the points table.

Good News for RCB and Virat Kohli Fans

In a major boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their supporters, the Karnataka State Government has granted approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host IPL 2026 and international matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The decision has delighted fans of Virat Kohli, ensuring RCB’s return to their home fortress for the upcoming season.