Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Litton Das Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup 2026 Row, Rohit Sharma’s Blunt Warnings, SKY Form Concerns, BCCI Contract Shake-Up And Tilak Varma Injury Boost

With less than two weeks to go for the T20 World Cup 2026, uncertainty, pressure, and preparation are colliding across international cricket. From Bangladesh’s uneasy standoff with the ICC to sharp words from Rohit Sharma on India’s key players, the build-up to the global event has taken a dramatic turn.

Litton Das on T20 World Cup 2026: “Not Safe for Me to Answer”

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has publicly acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his team’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, hosted by India. Speaking after a Bangladesh Premier League match, Litton avoided answering questions related to the controversy, stating it was “not safe” for him to comment.

The remark underlines the growing tension between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council. Bangladesh has formally requested that their World Cup matches be shifted out of India, citing security concerns. The ICC, so far, has shown reluctance to alter the schedule.

“Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, I am uncertain. Everyone in Bangladesh is uncertain,” Litton said, refusing to elaborate further.

Bangladesh Government Draws a Hard Line

The issue escalated after Bangladesh’s sports advisor Asif Nazrul reiterated that the national team would not travel to India under any circumstances. He also pushed back against speculation that Scotland could replace Bangladesh if they pull out.

Nazrul cited past precedents where venues were changed due to political or security concerns, arguing that Bangladesh’s request was logical rather than confrontational. If the deadlock continues, the ICC faces a major credibility test just days before the tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s Blunt Take on Kuldeep Yadav

While Bangladesh grapples with uncertainty, India’s camp is dealing with selection calls and form debates. Former India captain Rohit Sharma delivered a characteristically blunt message to spinner Kuldeep Yadav regarding DRS appeals.

“Just bowl quietly. You cannot appeal on every ball,” Rohit joked, reflecting the long-standing on-field dynamic between the two.

Kuldeep, who took 10 wickets in five matches during India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, remains a strong contender but could miss out if India opts for a three-seamer combination. Rohit also highlighted the tactical dilemma of fitting both Kuldeep and Varun Chakravarthy into the XI.

Rohit Warns on Suryakumar Yadav’s Form

Rohit was more serious while addressing the form of India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Once the world’s top-ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar endured a lean 2025.

“If Surya does not play well, the batting lineup suffers,” Rohit said, stressing that India’s power-packed order loses balance when one key batter is out of touch. However, he backed Suryakumar’s leadership and understanding of the game.

BCCI Set to Restructure Central Contracts

Off the field, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is preparing to simplify its central contract system by removing the A+ category introduced in 2018. Only Jasprit Bumrah is expected to retain top-tier status as an all-format player, while one-format veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to move to a lower bracket.

Tilak Varma Fitness Boost for Team India

In positive news for India, young batter Tilak Varma is nearing full fitness after surgery and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. With the World Cup approaching, his recovery strengthens India’s middle-order options.