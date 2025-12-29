Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Mandhana–Shafali Rewrite Records, Iyer Watch Intensifies, Bumrah-Hardik Rest Plan, Ashes Injury Blow

Zee Sports Morning Bulletin begins with a night of historic dominance as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma delivered a batting masterclass to script India Women’s highest-ever T20I total. At the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the opening pair stitched together a blistering 162-run stand to power India to 221 for 2 and a commanding 30-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in the fourth women’s T20I.

Shafali Verma continued her sensational run of form, smashing 79 off 46 balls for her third consecutive T20I fifty, laced with 12 fours and a six. Mandhana complemented her perfectly, scoring a classy 80 off 48 balls with 11 boundaries and three sixes. In the process, Mandhana reached a landmark few have achieved, becoming only the fourth woman and second Indian after Mithali Raj to complete 10,000 international runs. India raced to 61 without loss in the powerplay, slowed briefly between overs seven and nine, then exploded again with 74 runs in five overs, underlining the depth and intent of this batting unit.

Richa Ghosh Finishes In Style As India Set New Benchmark

After both openers fell in successive overs, Richa Ghosh ensured the momentum never dipped. Her unbeaten 40 off just 16 balls, including a brutal assault on Kavisha Dilhari in the 19th over, helped India add 63 runs in the final five overs. Alongside Harmanpreet Kaur’s 16 not out, Richa stitched an unbroken 50-run partnership in just 24 balls, pushing India past their previous best T20I score of 217 set against West Indies last year.

Sri Lanka’s Brave Chase Falls Short Despite Early Blitz

Chasing 222, Sri Lanka showed fearless intent from the outset. Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu tore into the Indian attack, bringing up fifty in just the fourth over. Perera struck 33 off 20 balls, while Athapaththu led from the front with a fluent 52 off 37. At the halfway stage, Sri Lanka were actually six runs ahead of India’s position at the same point. However, timely breakthroughs shifted the momentum. Vaishnavi Sharma impressed with figures of 2 for 24, while Arundhati Reddy claimed 2 for 42. Despite fielding lapses and a wet ball, India held firm as Sri Lanka finished on 191 for 6, their highest-ever women’s T20I total.

Shreyas Iyer Availability Key Talking Point In Domestic Circuit

Away from international action, focus turns to Shreyas Iyer’s recovery. The Mumbai Cricket Association has confirmed it will speak to Iyer regarding his availability for the latter stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Recovering from a serious spleen injury suffered during the third ODI against Australia in October, Iyer has been undergoing assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence since December 25. He has resumed batting and light gym work, and if clearance comes through, could feature for Mumbai in Jaipur on January 3 and 6. His return could also influence selection for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11 in Vadodara.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Spotlight And Big Names In Action

The domestic spotlight today falls on key Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi representing Bihar against Meghalaya in Ranchi, Virat Kohli turning out for Delhi against Saurashtra in Group D at Alur, and Rohit Sharma featuring for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in Jaipur. These appearances underline the growing emphasis on domestic cricket as preparation for international commitments.

Bumrah and Hardik Likely Rested As Workload Management Continues

India’s team management is set to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, keeping a sharp eye on the T20 World Cup. Both are expected to return for the five-match T20I series that follows. Pandya is likely to feature for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to meet domestic participation norms, while Kohli and Rohit have either completed or planned their domestic stints.

Ashes Blow For England As Atkinson Ruled Out

Across the globe, England have suffered another setback in the Ashes. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the final Test in Sydney after scans confirmed a left hamstring injury sustained during the Melbourne Test. With Mark Wood and Jofra Archer already sidelined, England head into the series decider with a depleted pace attack and without naming a replacement.