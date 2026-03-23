Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: MS Dhoni frenzy, Rishabh Pant backed, PSL vs IPL tension
Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Dhoni’s viral Chepauk entry, Pant backed by LSG, and PSL vs IPL tension ahead of IPL 2026.
- MS Dhoni’s Chepauk entry highlights the emotional build-up to what could be his final IPL season.
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- Rishabh Pant retains LSG’s backing despite a poor 2025, setting up a key redemption storyline.
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- PSL vs IPL tensions underline the league’s growing global dominance and scheduling conflicts.
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The IPL 2026 build-up is already delivering headline moments. From MS Dhoni’s electrifying Chepauk entry sparking emotional scenes, to Rishabh Pant receiving strong backing despite a poor 2025, and fresh tension between PSL and IPL over player withdrawals, the morning cycle is packed with high-impact developments that could shape the season narrative.
Also Read: IPL 2026 vs PSL: Will more players switch leagues after Blessing Muzarabani move?
Dhoni’s Chepauk Entry Goes Viral, Signals Emotional IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026 fan event delivered a moment that perfectly captures Dhoni’s enduring aura. As soon as MS Dhoni walked onto the Chepauk turf, the stadium erupted. One fan breaking down in tears became the defining visual of the night.
This was more than a fan reaction. It reflects a larger reality:
- Dhoni remains the emotional core of CSK
- IPL 2026 is widely seen as his final season
- Every appearance is now a “moment” event
From a newsroom lens, this is high-performing Discover content. Emotional, visual, and tied to a legacy figure nearing the end of his career.
What’s Next for CSK Leadership?
Former India batter Robin Uthappa offered a clear tactical view:
- Back Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain
- Avoid handing leadership to Sanju Samson immediately
- Allow a natural transition away from Dhoni
He also expects Dhoni to:
- Play a mentor-heavy role
- Bat lower in the order
- Gradually step away from frontline responsibilities
This aligns with CSK’s long-term planning. The franchise is preparing for a post-Dhoni era without disrupting dressing room balance.
Rishabh Pant Gets Strong Backing Despite IPL 2025 Struggles
Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has shut down speculation around Rishabh Pant’s future, making it clear that the franchise is backing its captain for IPL 2026.
Pant’s 2025 season was underwhelming:
- 269 runs in 14 matches
- LSG finished 7th
- Leadership came under scrutiny
Yet Goenka’s stance is unambiguous. He has “complete confidence” in Pant and dismissed exit rumours as noise driven by social media.
Why LSG Are Still Betting on Pant
From a team-building perspective, the backing makes sense:
- Pant remains a high-impact match-winner
- Continuity in leadership is critical after a poor season
- Squad balance has improved significantly
Key positives for LSG ahead of IPL 2026:
- Return of pace options like Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan
- Smart auction buys including Anrich Nortje and Josh Inglis
- A more balanced squad compared to 2025
Goenka also admitted mistakes last season, particularly in auction strategy and squad composition. That transparency adds credibility to LSG’s reset narrative.
PSL vs IPL Clash Intensifies Over Player Withdrawals
The Pakistan Super League has taken a firm stance as multiple overseas players withdraw to join IPL franchises.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed:
- Action will be taken against players pulling out last minute
- Similar disciplinary steps were taken in previous seasons
The trigger points:
- Dasun Shanaka leaving PSL for IPL replacement role
- Blessing Muzarabani making a similar switch
- Increasing overlap between PSL and IPL windows
- Bigger Picture: IPL’s Pull vs PSL’s Stability
This is not just about individual players. It reflects a broader structural challenge:
IPL continues to dominate global T20 economics
- PSL faces scheduling pressure and player retention issues
- Clashing windows are becoming unsustainable
With PSL starting March 26 and IPL close behind, this conflict is likely to intensify in future seasons.
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