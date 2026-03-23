Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: MS Dhoni frenzy, Rishabh Pant backed, PSL vs IPL tension

The IPL 2026 build-up is already delivering headline moments. From MS Dhoni’s electrifying Chepauk entry sparking emotional scenes, to Rishabh Pant receiving strong backing despite a poor 2025, and fresh tension between PSL and IPL over player withdrawals, the morning cycle is packed with high-impact developments that could shape the season narrative.

Dhoni’s Chepauk Entry Goes Viral, Signals Emotional IPL 2026

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Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026 fan event delivered a moment that perfectly captures Dhoni’s enduring aura. As soon as MS Dhoni walked onto the Chepauk turf, the stadium erupted. One fan breaking down in tears became the defining visual of the night.

This was more than a fan reaction. It reflects a larger reality:

Dhoni remains the emotional core of CSK

IPL 2026 is widely seen as his final season

Every appearance is now a “moment” event

From a newsroom lens, this is high-performing Discover content. Emotional, visual, and tied to a legacy figure nearing the end of his career.

What’s Next for CSK Leadership?

Former India batter Robin Uthappa offered a clear tactical view:

Back Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain

Avoid handing leadership to Sanju Samson immediately

Allow a natural transition away from Dhoni

He also expects Dhoni to:

Play a mentor-heavy role

Bat lower in the order

Gradually step away from frontline responsibilities

This aligns with CSK’s long-term planning. The franchise is preparing for a post-Dhoni era without disrupting dressing room balance.

Rishabh Pant Gets Strong Backing Despite IPL 2025 Struggles

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has shut down speculation around Rishabh Pant’s future, making it clear that the franchise is backing its captain for IPL 2026.

Pant’s 2025 season was underwhelming:

269 runs in 14 matches

LSG finished 7th

Leadership came under scrutiny

Yet Goenka’s stance is unambiguous. He has “complete confidence” in Pant and dismissed exit rumours as noise driven by social media.

Why LSG Are Still Betting on Pant

From a team-building perspective, the backing makes sense:

Pant remains a high-impact match-winner

Continuity in leadership is critical after a poor season

Squad balance has improved significantly

Key positives for LSG ahead of IPL 2026:

Return of pace options like Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan

Smart auction buys including Anrich Nortje and Josh Inglis

A more balanced squad compared to 2025

Goenka also admitted mistakes last season, particularly in auction strategy and squad composition. That transparency adds credibility to LSG’s reset narrative.

PSL vs IPL Clash Intensifies Over Player Withdrawals

The Pakistan Super League has taken a firm stance as multiple overseas players withdraw to join IPL franchises.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed:

Action will be taken against players pulling out last minute

Similar disciplinary steps were taken in previous seasons

The trigger points:

Dasun Shanaka leaving PSL for IPL replacement role

Blessing Muzarabani making a similar switch

Increasing overlap between PSL and IPL windows

Bigger Picture: IPL’s Pull vs PSL’s Stability

This is not just about individual players. It reflects a broader structural challenge:

IPL continues to dominate global T20 economics

PSL faces scheduling pressure and player retention issues

Clashing windows are becoming unsustainable

With PSL starting March 26 and IPL close behind, this conflict is likely to intensify in future seasons.