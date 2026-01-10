Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Nadine De Klerk Heroics Powers RCB To Miraculous Win, MI vs DC, BCB Civil War, Kohli Lookalike Buzz

From Nadine de Klerk’s match-winning brilliance in the WPL opener to Mumbai Indians Women’s urgent rebound test against Delhi Capitals, Bangladesh cricket’s internal explosion, Virat Kohli’s viral Vadodara moment, and Kevin Pietersen’s coaching bombshell, the Zee Sports Morning Bulletin brings you the biggest sports stories of the day.

Nadine de Klerk’s Ice-Cold Finish Sets Early Tone For WPL 2026

The Women’s Premier League 2026 exploded into life on Friday as South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk delivered a clutch performance to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to a dramatic three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians Women.

Chasing 155 at the DY Patil Stadium, RCB looked in deep trouble after a stunning middle-order collapse triggered by Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail. Reduced to 65/5, the chase appeared all but over before de Klerk anchored the innings with a calm, unbeaten 63 off 44 balls, finishing the match on the final delivery.

Her composure under extreme pressure has already emerged as one of the defining moments of the tournament’s opening week.

MI Women Seek Quick Reset Against DC In Crucial Early Clash

Mumbai Indians Women will have little time to dwell on their opening-day heartbreak as they face Delhi Capitals Women in Match No. 3 of WPL 2026 on Saturday.

Despite a fiery start from Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris, MI failed to close out the opener, raising concerns over death-overs execution and game management. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to demand sharper discipline as the two-time champions aim to avoid a second straight loss.

Delhi Capitals, three-time finalists, enter the contest fresh and confident. With Meg Lanning’s leadership and a balanced bowling attack, DC will look to exploit MI’s vulnerabilities and stamp authority early in the season.

Bangladesh Cricket Implodes As Players Unite Against Board Official

Bangladesh cricket continues to spiral into chaos after BCB Finance Committee Chairman M Nazmul Islam labelled former captain Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent” on social media.

The comment has sparked unprecedented unity among current and former players, with senior figures such as Taskin Ahmed and Mominul Haque publicly rebuking the board official. The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh has formally demanded a public apology and disciplinary action, questioning the board’s ethics and leadership.

With the T20 World Cup approaching and relations with the BCCI already strained, the controversy threatens to further destabilise Bangladesh cricket at a critical juncture.

Kohli’s ‘Mini Doppelganger’ Moment Captures Fans’ Hearts In Vadodara

Virat Kohli’s build-up to the ODI series against New Zealand produced a lighter moment that quickly went viral. During a training session in Vadodara, Kohli paused to interact with young fans and was visibly amused by a boy who bore an uncanny resemblance to his childhood self.

Photos and videos flooded social media, with fans dubbing the youngster “mini Kohli.” The Indian batter appeared relaxed and focused as he continues preparations in a city hosting an international ODI after several years.

Pietersen Floats Andy Flower Return As England Review Ashes Failure

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has reignited debate around England’s Test future by suggesting a potential return for Andy Flower as head coach.

Following England’s 1–4 Ashes defeat, Brendon McCullum’s position remains under review as the ECB assesses the long-term viability of the Bazball philosophy. Pietersen described his idea as “wild” but insisted Flower has evolved, understands modern players, and possesses the tactical clarity required for red-ball success.

The suggestion has divided opinion but highlights the growing uncertainty surrounding England’s Test direction.

Super Bowl 60 Buzz Builds As NFL Playoffs Get Underway

The NFL postseason has begun, with all eyes on the road to Super Bowl 60, scheduled for February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The league has confirmed Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny as the halftime performer, while Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem. With fourteen teams battling for glory, anticipation continues to build toward the sport’s marquee event.