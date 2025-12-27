Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000447https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/zee-sports-morning-bulletin-neser-s-mcg-heroics-india-women-s-sweep-and-draper-s-setback-3000447.html
NewsCricketZee Sports Morning Bulletin: Neser’s MCG Heroics, India Women’s Sweep And Draper’s Setback
ZEE SPORTS MORNING BULLETIN

Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Neser’s MCG Heroics, India Women’s Sweep And Draper’s Setback

The sporting world witnessed a thrilling mix of high-octane cricket, football drama and major individual milestones on December 26, as action unfolded across continents.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 05:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Neser’s MCG Heroics, India Women’s Sweep And Draper’s SetbackImage Credit:- X

The sporting world witnessed a thrilling mix of high-octane cricket, football drama and major individual milestones on December 26, as action unfolded across continents. From the Boxing Day Test in Australia to key developments in international cricket and tennis, here are the top five sports stories of the day.

1. Boxing Day Test: Australia Tighten Grip as Neser Shines on Debut

Australia seized firm control of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG after a sensational performance from Michael Neser, who marked his long-awaited Test debut with a superb four-wicket haul. England struggled against disciplined bowling on a lively surface, collapsing under pressure as Australia ended the day firmly on top. Neser’s spell marked one of the most impactful Boxing Day debuts in recent memory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Manchester United Edge Newcastle in Premier League Thriller

Manchester United secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in their Boxing Day Premier League clash, climbing up the table in the process. A composed second-half finish proved decisive as United absorbed late pressure to claim all three points, keeping their European qualification hopes alive heading into the New Year.

3. Shafali Verma Powers India Women to Series Clean Sweep

India Women completed a dominant 3-0 T20I series sweep over Sri Lanka, thanks to a commanding unbeaten knock from Shafali Verma. Her fluent stroke play anchored the chase and highlighted India’s growing depth ahead of a busy international calendar. The series win further strengthened India’s position as one of the most consistent teams in women’s cricket.

4. England’s Tongue breaks 27-year drought at the MCG

England pacer Josh Tongue produced history by claiming the first five-wicket haul by an English bowler at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1998 during the fourth Ashes Test. His 5-45 helped trigger a wild day where 20 wickets fell on Boxing Day.

5. Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury

British tennis star Jack Draper has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open as he continues to recover from a persistent arm injury. The world No. 10 confirmed he will miss the season’s first Grand Slam to focus on full rehabilitation, aiming for a return during the European hard-court swing. His absence reshapes the early draw in Melbourne and comes as a setback for British tennis fans.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Banarasi saree
Elegant Saree Styles for Traditional and Modern Wear on Amazon
women’s fashion
4 Maxi and Midi Dresses for Effortless Day-to-Night Styling
Punjab
Punjab CM To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Dec 29 Ahead Of Assembly Session
India-Pakistan conflict
Munir's Dangerous Game: Building An 'Islamic NATO' To Encircle India
Stud earrings
Minimal to Modern Stud Earrings That Elevate Everyday Style
dna with rahul sinha
Trump's Calculated Strike: Terrorism Crackdown Or Africa Oil Grab? | DNA
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces to Add Grace to Everyday and Festive Looks
Bangladesh
Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’
women’s fashion
Chic Everyday Tops That Move From Desk Hours to Evening Plans
america on russia ukraine war
Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready