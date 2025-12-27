Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Neser’s MCG Heroics, India Women’s Sweep And Draper’s Setback
The sporting world witnessed a thrilling mix of high-octane cricket, football drama and major individual milestones on December 26, as action unfolded across continents.
1. Boxing Day Test: Australia Tighten Grip as Neser Shines on Debut
Australia seized firm control of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG after a sensational performance from Michael Neser, who marked his long-awaited Test debut with a superb four-wicket haul. England struggled against disciplined bowling on a lively surface, collapsing under pressure as Australia ended the day firmly on top. Neser’s spell marked one of the most impactful Boxing Day debuts in recent memory.
2. Manchester United Edge Newcastle in Premier League Thriller
Manchester United secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in their Boxing Day Premier League clash, climbing up the table in the process. A composed second-half finish proved decisive as United absorbed late pressure to claim all three points, keeping their European qualification hopes alive heading into the New Year.
3. Shafali Verma Powers India Women to Series Clean Sweep
India Women completed a dominant 3-0 T20I series sweep over Sri Lanka, thanks to a commanding unbeaten knock from Shafali Verma. Her fluent stroke play anchored the chase and highlighted India’s growing depth ahead of a busy international calendar. The series win further strengthened India’s position as one of the most consistent teams in women’s cricket.
4. England’s Tongue breaks 27-year drought at the MCG
England pacer Josh Tongue produced history by claiming the first five-wicket haul by an English bowler at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1998 during the fourth Ashes Test. His 5-45 helped trigger a wild day where 20 wickets fell on Boxing Day.
5. Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury
British tennis star Jack Draper has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open as he continues to recover from a persistent arm injury. The world No. 10 confirmed he will miss the season’s first Grand Slam to focus on full rehabilitation, aiming for a return during the European hard-court swing. His absence reshapes the early draw in Melbourne and comes as a setback for British tennis fans.
