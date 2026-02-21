Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: NZ vs PAK Super 8 begins, Cook’s handshake bombshell, Rahul Chahar divorce confirmed

The T20 World Cup 2026 has entered its decisive phase, bringing high-voltage action and compelling off-field narratives. From the crucial New Zealand vs Pakistan showdown to the India-Pakistan handshake debate and personal developments involving Rahul Chahar, here are the top cricket stories this morning.

NZ vs PAK: Super 8 campaign begins in Colombo

The business end of the tournament starts with a blockbuster as New Zealand take on Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday, February 21.

Match timing (IST):

Toss: 06:30 PM

First ball: 07:00 PM

Both teams arrive with identical group records (3 wins, 1 loss), setting up a finely balanced contest.

New Zealand’s road to Super 8

Mitchell Santner’s side cruised past Afghanistan, UAE and Canada before suffering their only defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan’s mixed journey

Pakistan endured a heavy loss to India but bounced back strongly, thrashing Namibia by 102 runs to seal qualification.

Where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Live stream: Jio Hotstar

With spin expected to play a big role in Colombo, the battle between Santner and Pakistan’s Usman Tariq could prove decisive.

Cook drops handshake bombshell in IND-PAK row

The India-Pakistan rivalry has taken a fresh twist after former England captain Alastair Cook questioned whether the visible tension between players is genuine.

Speaking on the Overlap Cricket podcast alongside Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell and David Lloyd, Cook floated a provocative theory.

“It is only for show, isn’t it? On the actual field they are not shaking hands, but behind closed doors they are all talking and fine.”

The controversy dates back to the 2025 Asia Cup, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav skipped the customary handshake as a mark of respect following the Pahalgam terror attack.

While some critics say the move hurts the spirit of cricket, several former Indian players have backed the team’s stance. Veteran commentator Mike Atherton has already labelled the rivalry a “toxic, politicised” spectacle.

Rahul Chahar confirms divorce from Ishani Johar

In a significant personal development, Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar announced that he has legally separated from his wife Ishani Johar.

The Ex-Chennai Super Kings bowler revealed the past 15 months were emotionally challenging, involving court proceedings and personal reflection.

Key takeaways from Chahar’s statement:

Marriage formally ended after legal process

Described the phase as a period of “lessons and resilience”

Says he is moving forward with “clarity, not anger”

Chahar added that he is now focused on self-growth and preparing for IPL 2026.

Abhishek Sharma backed despite three ducks

Out-of-form opener Abhishek Sharma continues to enjoy full backing from the Indian team management despite registering three ducks in the tournament.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel dismissed speculation about dropping the left-hander ahead of the Super 8 clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Morkel stressed that Sharma remains a “world-class player” and insisted the team is confident the youngster will soon deliver. The coach also pointed out that Sharma has been striking the ball well in the nets, suggesting a turnaround could be imminent.

Morkel vs Morkel: Family subplot in IND vs SA

The upcoming India vs South Africa Super 8 clash has produced a fascinating family storyline, with brothers Albie Morkel and Morne Morkel positioned in rival camps.

Morne Morkel: India bowling coach

Albie Morkel: South Africa consultant

Albie humorously revealed that their mother is the one feeling the real pressure, joking that the brothers are not even talking to each other ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

The Proteas camp remains confident, with Albie stating that South Africa’s experienced core is well equipped to handle the rising pressure as the tournament moves toward the knockout phase.

Big picture

As the Super 8 stage begins, the on-field stakes are rising rapidly but the off-field narratives remain just as gripping. With Pakistan facing a stern New Zealand test, India backing their under-fire opener, and the Morkel family rivalry adding spice, the T20 World Cup 2026 continues to deliver drama on every front.

Stay tuned for more live updates and breaking sports news.