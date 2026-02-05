Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially confirmed his country will boycott the India clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 in a dramatic show of solidarity with Bangladesh, marking the first time any government official has publicly explained the controversial decision that threatens to strip cricket's most lucrative match from the tournament's Feb 15 schedule in Colombo.

In a cabinet address Wednesday, Sharif stated the boycott was meant as a stand against politics in sport and in support of Bangladesh ESPNcricinfo, who were axed from the World Cup after their government refused to send the team to India citing security concerns. The ICC voted 14-2 to replace Bangladesh with Scotland rather than shift their matches to Sri Lanka, with only Pakistan and Bangladesh voting against.

The Financial Earthquake PCB Can't Ignore

The India-Pakistan T20 clash is valued at approximately $250 million, attracting record viewership that makes it the most valuable advertising window in cricket Al Jazeera. An old video of former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has resurfaced amid the crisis, where he warned that Pakistan cricket depends on ICC revenue—90% of which comes from Indian markets—and that "Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket."

The PCB now faces severe financial consequences. Reports suggest the ICC may withhold Pakistan's entire annual revenue share of around $35 million to compensate broadcasters. A PCB source confirmed chairman Mohsin Naqvi consulted legal experts before briefing the PM, acknowledging "serious consequences" ahead.

Interestingly, even sections of the Bangladesh Cricket Board are unhappy with Pakistan's boycott, with one BCB director stating they "did not want such losses" as the cancelled match will reduce ICC dividends for all member boards Al Jazeera.

The PCB has maintained radio silence, not officially informing the ICC of the boycott despite the government's public announcement. India will arrive in Colombo, attend the pre-match conference, and walk out for the toss as protocol demands. If Pakistan doesn't appear, India receives a walkover and two crucial points.

India Crush South Africa in World Cup Warm-Up, Tick Final Boxes

In commanding fashion, India demolished South Africa by 30 runs in their lone T20 World Cup warm-up at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Wednesday night, posting 240/6 before restricting the Proteas to 210/7.

Ishan Kishan announced his return with explosive intent, smashing an unbeaten 53 off just 20 balls with seven sixes as India raced to 100 in eight overs. Tilak Varma blasted 45 off 19 balls in his comeback from abdominal surgery, while Hardik Pandya added 30 off 10 deliveries ICC Cricket.

The performance answered key selection questions. Kishan has displaced Sanju Samson at the top, batting at No. 3 against New Zealand but seamlessly adjusting to the opener's slot. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's decision to bat first deliberately exposed his bowlers to dew conditions they'll face in the tournament.

Tilak's aggressive knock, following his 38 off 24 for India A against USA, confirms his fitness and form at the critical No. 3 position. The sixth bowling option remains under discussion, with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak showing promise with ball in hand, though Shivam Dube leaked 57 in four overs.

India's 20-4 win-loss record since January 2025, including an unbeaten Asia Cup run (7-0) and series victories over Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, has created an aura of invincibility heading into the Feb 7 opener against USA at Wankhede Stadium.

WPL Final: Mandhana's RCB Eye Second Crown as Jemimah's Delhi Chase History

The stage is set for Thursday's Women's Premier League 2026 final at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Delhi Capitals in a rematch of the 2024 title clash. RCB won that encounter to claim their maiden trophy; now they aim to become only the second team with two WPL titles.

DC have reached all four WPL finals but remain winless, while RCB sealed a direct final berth after topping the league with 12 points Olympics. This contrast in paths could define the outcome—RCB enjoyed a week's rest including three days in Goa, while DC battled through the Eliminator, defeating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets Tuesday.

Smriti Mandhana leads the batting charts with 290 runs at 48.33, needing just 53 more to overtake Harmanpreet Kaur's 342 for the Orange Cap. Nadine de Klerk has been RCB's standout bowler with 15 wickets at an average of 13.53 and economy of 7.25 Cricket Addictor, while Grace Harris boasts a strike rate of 181—highest among batters facing 50+ balls.

For DC, captain Jemimah Rodrigues has found form when it matters most, striking 41 off 23 in the Eliminator. Nandani Sharma's 16 wickets are the most by an Indian bowler in a single WPL season ESPNcricinfo, and she's one wicket behind Sophie Devine's tournament-leading 17. Lizelle Lee (283 runs) and Laura Wolvaardt provide batting depth, while Chinelle Henry's three-wicket Eliminator performance was match-defining.

The 7:30 PM IST clash will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar. RCB have won three of nine WPL meetings against DC, but the 2024 final victory remains their most important triumph. Can DC finally break their final jinx, or will RCB establish a dynasty?