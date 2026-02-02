Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Pakistan boycott, ICC under fire, India-Pakistan fallout and Samson vs Kishan selection storm

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has exploded into controversy even before the first ball is bowled. Pakistan’s decision to boycott the group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo has triggered political debate, financial risk, selection drama and sharp reactions from legends and fans alike. With the tournament starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, the fallout is already reshaping narratives on and off the field.

Pakistan’s India Boycott: What It Means Right Now

Pakistan will participate in the T20 World Cup but will not take the field against India. The decision, announced by the Pakistan government, effectively hands India two points via walkover. More importantly, it opens the door for possible financial penalties from the International Cricket Council, which retains the authority to act if a team withdraws from a scheduled fixture. The boycott stems from Pakistan’s protest over Bangladesh being removed from the tournament after the ICC rejected security-related requests to shift matches out of India. Scotland replaced Bangladesh, a call that Islamabad strongly opposed.

Financial and Sporting Fallout

India-Pakistan matches are the ICC’s biggest commercial asset. Broadcasters, sponsors and the tournament itself stand to lose heavily. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar publicly urged the ICC to step in, warning that late-stage withdrawals cannot become a precedent. Legal and financial action, while not confirmed, remains a real possibility. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha made it clear the call was not taken by players. His message was blunt: the team will follow government and PCB instructions.

Group A Maths and Pakistan’s Risk

Pakistan open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA and Namibia. Missing out on a full contest against India does not just dent revenue. It compresses qualification margins in a short group stage, where net run rate and momentum matter. Historically, Pakistan have struggled against India in T20 World Cups, losing seven of eight encounters. A walkover removes the chance to flip that script.

India’s Form Fuels the Debate

India’s red-hot batting form has only intensified chatter. Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath’s viral dig questioning whether Pakistan feared India’s batting order summed up public sentiment. India smashed records in the recent New Zealand series, piling up 69 sixes and posting scores of 238 and 271. Key contributors include Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, whose explosive century reshaped selection discussions.

Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan: Selection Squeeze

Away from geopolitics, India’s team balance is under the scanner. Sanju Samson endured a lean run against New Zealand, scoring just 46 runs across five games. In contrast, Ishan Kishan hammered 103 off 43 balls in the final T20I, almost sealing his place in the XI. Amid criticism, Samson’s wife Charulatha Remesh posted a cryptic message on Instagram about acceptance over explanation. It added a human layer to a ruthless selection debate that will likely go down to the wire.