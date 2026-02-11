Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Pakistan’s attack plan vs Team India, Abhishek Sharma hospitalised, Bangladesh boycott twist

The build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has intensified with three major developments shaping the tournament narrative. Pakistan have ended their boycott threat and promised an attacking approach against India, India opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised ahead of the Namibia clash, and Bangladesh’s boycott controversy has taken another dramatic turn. Together, these stories could influence team combinations, tournament momentum, and one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

Pakistan signal aggressive intent ahead of India clash

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has made it clear that his side will stick to positive cricket when they face India on February 15, just hours after Islamabad withdrew its directive to boycott the marquee fixture. Farhan’s statement came after a match-winning 73 against the USA, an innings that showcased Pakistan’s renewed batting confidence.

Key takeaways from Farhan’s remarks:

Pakistan will maintain the same aggressive mindset shown in previous India encounters.

Preparation in the nets boosted his confidence before the USA match.

The opener has set a personal goal of winning multiple Player-of-the-Match awards this tournament.

This shift in messaging matters. A boycott would have overshadowed the tournament, but Pakistan’s participation restores the commercial and competitive weight of an India vs Pakistan contest, historically the most-watched fixture in global cricket. Captain Salman Agha reinforced tactical flexibility, revealing that Pakistan are comfortable both chasing and defending.

Pakistan’s strategic blueprint:

Prefer batting first to post an above-par total.

Maintain a flexible batting order.

Deploy finishers early if required.

Lean on a “world-class” bowling attack to defend totals around 190.

However, Agha admitted the team must improve its powerplay bowling despite a clinical performance against the USA. Pakistan’s stronger middle-overs batting suggests they are preparing for high-scoring conditions, indicating fans could witness an attacking contest rather than a cautious rivalry game.

Abhishek Sharma hospitalised, India face selection headache

India may be forced into an early reshuffle after opener Abhishek Sharma was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi with a stomach infection. A BCCI source confirmed that tests are ongoing and his availability for Thursday’s match against Namibia remains doubtful. This comes after Abhishek registered a first-ball duck in India’s opener and did not return to the field during the USA chase due to illness. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate struck a cautiously optimistic tone but acknowledged that team combinations could change depending on the opener’s recovery.

Possible replacement scenario:

Sanju Samson could move into the opening role.

India may tweak the wicketkeeper-batter hierarchy after recent selection calls.

There is positive news elsewhere for India:

Jasprit Bumrah is set to return after illness and bowled at full intensity in training. Washington Sundar has rejoined the squad following recovery from a side tear. With knockout qualification often decided by net run rate and early momentum, stability at the top of the order is critical. India will want clarity before tougher fixtures arrive.

Bangladesh boycott row takes fresh political turn

Bangladesh’s absence from the tournament continues to generate headlines after sports advisor Asif Nazrul reversed his earlier stance on the boycott. Initially described as a government decision amid political tensions, Nazrul now claims the call was taken jointly by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and players as a “sacrifice” for national safety and dignity. The ICC has since replaced Bangladesh with Scotland and confirmed that no sanctions will be imposed on the BCB.

Background factors:

Political unrest following the 2025 student movement.

Security concerns around travelling to India.

Assurances that Bangladesh will be considered for future ICC hosting rights.

The episode briefly threatened tournament stability and even prompted Pakistan’s solidarity-driven boycott threat before diplomatic talks resolved the impasse.

Why Pakistan withdrew the boycott

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi insisted Pakistan had “no personal interest” in escalating tensions and acted only to secure respect for Bangladesh. After multilateral discussions involving the ICC and BCB, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally directed the team to play, protecting what officials described as the “spirit of cricket.” Cricket diplomacy once again proved decisive, ensuring that the tournament’s biggest broadcast event remains intact.