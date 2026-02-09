Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Pakistan’s boycott U-turn? Sourav Ganguly slams move, Nepal nearly shock England

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has erupted into early controversy after Pakistan signalled it could reconsider its India boycott, but only if three demands are met. The development comes amid sharp criticism from Sourav Ganguly, viral chatter around Haris Rauf, India’s strong start, and Nepal pushing England to the brink in one of the tournament’s most gripping contests. With the February 15 India vs Pakistan clash hanging in the balance, the off-field drama is quickly becoming as compelling as the cricket itself.

Pakistan Ready To End India Boycott, But With Conditions

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have reportedly placed three key demands before the ICC to resolve the deadlock over the high-voltage India fixture:

• Increased compensation for Bangladesh

• Participation fee for Bangladesh despite their removal

• Hosting rights for a future ICC tournament

Sources indicate some PCB members are open to playing, but chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains firm and is expected to consult Pakistan’s Prime Minister before a final call. An India vs Pakistan World Cup match is not just another group-stage fixture. It drives global broadcast numbers, sponsorship value, and tournament momentum. Any withdrawal could trigger financial and regulatory consequences under ICC participation rules.

The row stems from Bangladesh refusing to travel to India over security concerns, forcing the ICC to replace them with Scotland. Pakistan backed Bangladesh, escalating the situation into a governance issue rather than a purely sporting one. Historically, political tensions have influenced cricket calendars, but World Cup boycotts are extremely rare. If Pakistan ultimately plays, the episode may still reshape future hosting negotiations.

Ganguly Blasts Pakistan: “Backing Out For What?”

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly did not mince words while reacting to the proposed boycott. “Backing out of a World Cup for what? They are playing in Sri Lanka anyway. Every point is important.” His comments reflect a broader cricketing sentiment: World Cups demand participation regardless of bilateral complexities.

India’s Position Is Clear

Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the team is fully prepared for the February 15 clash in Colombo. India, the defending champions, have already begun their campaign with authority, signalling focus remains firmly on performance rather than politics.

Haris Rauf Trolled After Viral Kite-Flying Video

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf found himself trending for unexpected reasons after a video showed him flying kites with Hasan Ali following his World Cup snub. Fans quickly reacted online, questioning the optics of the moment given the tournament stakes. Pakistan’s selectors opted for a pace attack featuring Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Salman Mirza, citing their ability to bowl across phases.

India Off To Winning Start As Dressing Room Moment Goes Viral

India defeated USA by 29 runs, powered by a resilient unbeaten 84 from Suryakumar Yadav after a top-order collapse. A light-hearted exchange between the skipper and Arshdeep Singh on the team bus has since gone viral, offering fans a glimpse into the squad’s relaxed yet confident atmosphere. Winning after early setbacks suggests batting depth, often the hallmark of champion teams navigating tricky surfaces.

Nepal Push England To The Edge In Tournament Thriller

Nepal fell just four runs short while chasing 185, nearly delivering what could have been one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history. They smashed Jofra Archer for 22 runs in an over and carried momentum deep into the chase before England held their nerve.

Morning Takeaway

From geopolitical tensions to breakout performances, the T20 World Cup 2026 is already shaping into a tournament where narratives off the field may influence outcomes on it. The next few days, particularly the decision around India vs Pakistan, could define the competition’s early trajectory.