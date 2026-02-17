Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Pakistan turmoil deepens, Australia face elimination scare, Gambhir gets IPL offer

The fallout from India’s emphatic win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2026 continues to dominate cricket headlines, with reports suggesting sweeping changes in the Pakistan camp, Australia fighting for survival in the Super 8 race, and Gautam Gambhir attracting a high-profile IPL proposal. Here is everything that matters this morning.

Pakistan consider dropping Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan’s crushing defeat to India in Colombo may trigger major selection calls ahead of their must-win clash against Namibia. According to reports, team management led by Mike Hesson is unhappy with senior stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi after underwhelming performances.

Why they are under scrutiny

Babar Azam scored just 5 runs, falling to an ill-judged slog.

Shaheen Afridi conceded 31 runs in two overs, helping India cross 175.

Both have struggled to deliver in pressure moments this tournament.

Sources suggest Pakistan may rotate the squad to test bench strength, with changes possible for the Namibia game.

Naqvi’s fury exposes pressure inside Pakistan camp

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi left the stadium before the match ended, signalling deep frustration. Reports indicate he termed the performance “unacceptable” and conveyed displeasure to team management. Dressing-room discussions later reflected the same intensity, with coach Mike Hesson reportedly questioning the team’s execution and intent. Pakistan must beat Namibia to stay alive in the tournament.

Captain Salman Agha admits tactical failures

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that poor execution and early wickets derailed the chase. He defended the decision to trust spinners but admitted: Pakistan lost momentum in the powerplay. Bowling plans were not executed to match conditions. Batters failed to build partnerships. At a venue where chasing has proven difficult, Pakistan’s decision to bowl first also drew criticism.

Australia’s Super 8 hopes hang by a thread

Australia are on the brink of elimination after losing to Sri Lanka and no longer control their qualification fate.

What must happen for Australia to qualify:

1. Beat Oman convincingly

A win is mandatory, and margin could impact Net Run Rate.

2. Zimbabwe must lose both matches

They face Ireland and Sri Lanka. Even one win eliminates Australia.

3. Ireland must beat Zimbabwe

This would create a three-way tie on four points.

4. Net Run Rate will decide

Australia need a big win and heavy Zimbabwe defeat to swing NRR.

Miss any step, and Australia are out.

Gautam Gambhir approached for Rajasthan Royals leadership role

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly received a sweeping offer from Rajasthan Royals’ new ownership group.

The proposal includes:

Partner stake (2–3%)

Mentor role

CEO position

However, conflict-of-interest rules prevent him from accepting while serving as India head coach. Gambhir’s current contract runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup, and sources indicate he remains committed to the national role. Gambhir previously mentored Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, guiding KKR to the 2024 IPL title before becoming India coach.