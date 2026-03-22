Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Pietersen’s IPL XI debate, Rohit Sharma promise, KKR injury blow, BCCI WC plan

The biggest developments in the cricketing world today revolve around a controversial all-time IPL XI selection, a bold promise from Rohit Sharma to Mumbai Indians fans, a major injury setback for Kolkata Knight Riders, and India’s early planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup. From Kevin Pietersen’s debated picks to BCCI’s long-term roadmap, here are the top updates you need to know.

Pietersen’s All-Time IPL XI Sparks Debate

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has stirred widespread discussion after revealing his all-time Indian Premier League XI ahead of the 2026 season. The most striking decision was the omission of Rohit Sharma, despite his record as one of the most successful captains in league history.

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During the selection process, Pietersen was presented with several elite opening options including Rohit Sharma and David Warner. However, he ultimately opted to pair Virat Kohli with West Indies legend Chris Gayle at the top of the order, prioritising consistency and overall run-scoring impact across IPL history.

The middle order features some of the most explosive names to have played the tournament. Pietersen quickly locked in Suresh Raina, praising his long-term consistency, and added AB de Villiers for his match-winning ability. The team also includes MS Dhoni, whose place was described as “non-negotiable,” highlighting his legacy as both a finisher and leader.

The selection has since divided fans, particularly over Rohit’s absence, with many questioning how a five-time IPL-winning captain could be left out of an all-time XI.

Rohit Sharma’s ‘No.6’ Promise Lights Up MI Fans

While debates continued off the field, Rohit Sharma himself grabbed attention during the Mumbai Indians’ fan engagement event, MI Mix, held at Jio World Garden on March 21.

The event featured current captain Hardik Pandya along with Suryakumar Yadav, as the franchise celebrated its supporters ahead of IPL 2026. Rohit addressed the crowd with an emotional message, promising to repay their loyalty with another title.

“I want to thank you all on my team’s behalf. Keep supporting us like you do every year. We love it. And in return, we will try to make it [title] number 6. Is baar Number 6 aapke paas laakar rakhein," he said.

The six-hour event saw players interacting with fans and enjoying live performances. Several videos from the evening went viral, including moments of Rohit dancing with his daughter Samaira and Hardik Pandya joining the celebrations with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Rohit’s statement has further raised expectations among Mumbai Indians supporters as the franchise looks to reclaim IPL glory in 2026.

KKR Suffer Injury Blow as Akash Deep Set to Miss IPL 2026

In a significant setback for Kolkata Knight Riders, fast bowler Akash Deep is reportedly set to miss the entire IPL 2026 season due to ongoing injury concerns.

The pacer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, with sources indicating that his recovery remains incomplete. While an official confirmation is awaited, the likelihood of his absence has already forced the team management to reassess their bowling combinations.

Akash Deep’s unavailability adds to KKR’s growing list of concerns, especially given the lack of depth in their pace attack. Since making his IPL debut in 2022, he has featured in just 14 matches, picking up 10 wickets while struggling with consistency and fitness.

With the tournament approaching, KKR may now need to rely on alternative options and rethink their overall strategy.

BCCI Begins Preparations for 2027 ODI World Cup

Following India’s recent success in the T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has already shifted its focus towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to reports, the board has shortlisted around 20 players who will be closely monitored during IPL 2026 as part of its long-term planning. Members of the selection panel are expected to attend matches regularly to track performances.

“The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV,” a source was quoted as saying.

The list reportedly includes key fast bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The board is focusing on building a core group rather than experimenting with new faces.

The move signals a structured approach from the Indian management as they aim to reclaim the ODI World Cup title after falling short in the 2023 final.

SRH Stars Shine in Intra-Squad Clash

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad players delivered an impressive show in a recent intra-squad practice match, offering a glimpse of their form ahead of IPL 2026.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan grabbed attention with a blistering 25-ball 72, showcasing his aggressive intent at the top of the order. He was well supported by Abhishek Sharma, who struck a commanding 94 off just 42 deliveries.

The high-scoring contest highlighted SRH’s batting depth and attacking approach, giving the team management plenty of positives to take into the season.

With players hitting form at the right time, SRH appear well-prepared as they gear up for the challenges of IPL 2026.