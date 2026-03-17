Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Rohit-Gill controversy erupts, Pakistan pacer’s no-ball goes viral

India’s cricket ecosystem woke up to two very different talking points on Tuesday. A major controversy erupted at the BCCI Naman Awards after Rohit Sharma was mistakenly replaced by Shubman Gill as India’s Champions Trophy-winning captain, while in Pakistan, a bizarre no-ball from pacer Asad Akhtar went viral across social media. Add to that Gill’s candid Rohit remark and India’s dominance at the Para Athletics Grand Prix, and the morning headlines capture both drama and dominance.

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill row: Why fans are angry

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A graphic error at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 triggered a sharp backlash online after Shubman Gill was incorrectly shown as India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025-winning captain.

In reality, Rohit Sharma led India to that title, and fans were quick to call out what they saw as a “disrespect” to a proven white-ball leader.

What happened

Gill was displayed as “Champions Trophy 2025 Winning Captain”

Fans accused the BCCI of “rewriting history”

The clip was later corrected or removed

This is not just a typo. It touches a deeper transition phase in Indian cricket. Gill is already leading India in Tests and ODIs, while Rohit remains a towering figure in white-ball legacy conversations.

The incident highlights the delicate balance between celebrating the future and respecting the past.

Gill’s statement adds twist: Picks Rohit for final over

Amid the controversy, Gill himself offered a reminder of Rohit’s stature.

During a rapid-fire session, Gill picked Rohit Sharma as his preferred batter for the final over.

“If Rohit bhai is there till the end, it would be amazing.”

This is not random praise. It reflects Rohit’s reputation as a finisher under pressure, built over years in ICC tournaments and IPL knockouts.

Interestingly, Gill chose Arshdeep Singh as his bowler but joked about his tendency to bowl wides, adding a rare candid layer to the discussion.

Pakistan’s Asad Akhtar goes viral for massive no-ball

Meanwhile, in Pakistan’s National T20 Cup, fast bowler Asad Akhtar produced one of the most bizarre deliveries seen in recent times.

Playing for Karachi Blues against Lahore Blues, Akhtar bowled a no-ball where his front foot was nowhere near the crease, instantly drawing comparisons to Mohammad Amir’s infamous 2010 Lord’s no-ball.

Conceded 21 runs in a single over

Bowled 2 wides and 2 no-balls

Still early in career with limited experience

Young pacers often struggle with rhythm and control early in their careers. But such extreme errors at the professional level underline technical gaps that need urgent correction.

Despite the over, Karachi Blues still won convincingly, which prevented the moment from becoming a match-defining disaster.

Karachi Blues dominate despite Akhtar’s over

Karachi Blues posted 206/3, powered by:

Saad Baig: 72* (37)

Ahsan Ali: 39

Usman Rahim: 33

In reply, Lahore Blues were bowled out for 149, with:

Jahandad Khan: 4 wickets

Shahnawaz Dahani: 4 wickets

Karachi secured a 57-run win and climbed up the Group B standings.