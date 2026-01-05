Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Rohit Sharma Viral Video, Root History, ILT20 Final Highlights

The global cricket landscape woke up to a packed news cycle on Monday. From ICC potentially shifting Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India, to Joe Root rewriting Test history, Rohit Sharma’s viral fan incident, Sam Curran’s ILT20 triumph, and Bangladesh’s firm security stand, the stakes are high. Together, these stories underline how cricket today is shaped as much by geopolitics, player conduct, and leadership as by performances on the field.

ICC May Shift Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Matches

The ICC is reportedly open to relocating Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka after a formal request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Bangladesh were scheduled to play league games in Kolkata and Mumbai, but the BCB has decided the team will not travel to India under current conditions.

This is not a routine logistical tweak. It directly impacts tournament planning, fan engagement, and India’s role as a primary host. Sri Lanka, as co-host, has emerged as the most viable alternative, reinforcing the hybrid model already familiar in ICC events.

Political Context Cannot Be Ignored

BCB director Faruque Ahmed confirmed the decision was influenced by advice from the Bangladesh government, citing concerns after the BCCI could not guarantee security for Mustafizur Rahman during the IPL. The episode highlights how bilateral tensions continue to shape multinational tournaments.

Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting’s Test Century Record

England’s Joe Root slammed his 41st Test hundred at the Sydney Cricket Ground, equalling Ricky Ponting for the third-most Test centuries in history. Only Jacques Kallis with 45 and Sachin Tendulkar with 51 now stand ahead.

Root’s consistency since 2021 has been extraordinary. With 24 Test centuries in this period alone, he has defined modern Test batting through adaptability and control across conditions.

In an era dominated by T20 leagues, Root’s milestone reinforces the enduring value of Test cricket. For Indian audiences, the Tendulkar comparison adds historical weight and fuels debate on longevity versus peak dominance.

Rohit Sharma Fan Incident Sparks Debate

A video showing two young fans grabbing Rohit Sharma’s hand for a selfie went viral, prompting the India star to warn them before rolling up his car window. The incident occurred as Rohit was returning from domestic duties with Mumbai.

The clip has triggered a wider conversation on fan behavior and player safety, especially in an age where access to stars is constant.

Rohit’s Bigger Cricketing Picture

Despite the moment, Rohit remains central to India’s ODI plans, with a series against New Zealand starting January 11. His recent records, including becoming the highest six-hitter in ODI history, underline why he remains one of Indian cricket’s biggest icons.

Sam Curran Leads Desert Vipers to ILT20 Glory

Desert Vipers clinched their first DP World ILT20 title, defeating MI Emirates by 46 runs in Dubai. Skipper Sam Curran starred with an unbeaten 74 and capped the season by winning both the Red Belt for MVP and the Green Belt for Best Batter.

Curran’s all-round impact across the tournament signals his growing stature in franchise cricket. For Indian fans, the ILT20’s rise adds another competitive league shaping the global T20 ecosystem.

Bangladesh Stand Firm on T20 World Cup Participation

BCB’s justification mirrors precedents involving India and Pakistan, where hybrid hosting models have become normalized. Bangladesh’s stance strengthens the argument that safety assurances now outweigh traditional hosting rights.

The ICC’s final call will set an important precedent ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, especially with India at the center of the controversy.