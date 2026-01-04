Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Shami Snub Sparks Row, KKR Release Mustafizur After BCCI Order, India ODI Squad Shake-Up & ISL Return Confirmed

World sport began the day with headline-making developments across cricket and football, as India’s selection debates intensified, IPL politics forced tough calls, injury concerns surrounded Olympic stars, and Indian football saw a crucial breakthrough. Here is a look at top news.

Mohammed Shami Omission Triggers Big Selection Debate

India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand has sparked a major talking point after veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was excluded from the 15-member team. Despite his experience and impressive showing in the domestic circuit this season, the selectors have decided to invest in a younger fast-bowling group featuring Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna.

The call has not gone down well with Shami’s camp. His childhood coach Badruddin Siddique openly criticised chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, questioning the logic behind dropping such an experienced campaigner. Siddique stated that Shami has “done everything required” to prove his fitness and form, adding that it remains unclear what more the pacer needs to do to reclaim his spot in India’s ODI setup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Dropped Despite Strong Comeback

In another selection surprise, India have left out Ruturaj Gaikwad from the ODI squad for the New Zealand series beginning January 11. The decision comes despite Gaikwad scoring his maiden ODI century against South Africa, a knock that many believed had strengthened his case for an extended run.

After a quiet return in the first match, the 28-year-old responded emphatically in the second ODI, forming a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli and reaching his hundred off just 77 balls. However, the selectors have once again chosen to move on, leaving Gaikwad out despite his consistent run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he struck 124 against Uttarakhand and followed it up with 66 versus Mumbai. The snub raises fresh questions about India’s long-term ODI batting plans.

Mustafizur Rahman Speaks After Sudden KKR Exit

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has finally broken his silence after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026. The left-arm pacer was bought for a hefty ₹9.2 crore at the auction, but the franchise was later instructed by the BCCI to release him due to recent developments in Bangladesh.

Reacting to the situation, Mustafizur said, “What else can you do if you are dropped?”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the move was preventive in nature and confirmed that KKR would be allowed to sign a replacement. The franchise also issued an official statement, stating that the release was carried out “following due process and consultations” under BCCI and IPL regulations.

Neeraj Chopra Focuses on Recovery Ahead of Asian Games

India’s Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is currently on a recovery break as he rehabilitates from two injuries sustained ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Neeraj endured a disappointing outing at the event, finishing eighth with a best throw of 84.03m, well below his season best of 90.23m.

AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla revealed that Neeraj competed despite visible swelling and medical advice to rest. Quoting the javelin star, Sumariwalla said Neeraj insisted, “No sir, I will try.”

In recognition of his stature and workload, Neeraj has been exempted from the domestic qualification process for the upcoming Asian Games, becoming the only Indian athlete to receive such clearance.

Indian Super League Set for Return After Uncertainty

Indian football received a major boost after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that the 2025–26 Indian Super League will be conducted. The announcement follows weeks of uncertainty caused by the expiry of the Master Rights Agreement in December 2024.

The AIFF Emergency Committee has accepted the Coordination Committee’s report, with the league’s start date to be announced next week. Operationally, the federation may bear refereeing and broadcast costs, while clubs will host matches as usual. A ₹1 crore participation fee per club has been proposed, though discussions are ongoing to defer the payment until June 2026. Clubs unwilling to participate could face disqualification and relegation, as AIFF races to stabilise the league.