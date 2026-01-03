Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: SRK Under Fire Over KKR Signing, India ODI Squad Announcement Today, GT Star injured, Kyrgios Sabalenka Rematch Buzz & More

World Sport woke up to a flurry of major developments across cricket, tennis, and football, with politics colliding with the IPL, selection debates dominating Indian cricket discourse, and urgent pleas emerging from Indian football.

Political controversy erupts over KKR signing Mustafizur Rahman

A major political row has broken out after Kolkata Knight Riders signed Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The move has triggered opposition from sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party and several religious groups, who linked the signing to strained India Bangladesh relations and reports of violence in the neighbouring country.

BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi publicly warned against allowing Bangladeshi cricketers to play IPL matches in Kolkata. Reacting to Mustafizur Rahman’s inclusion, Bagchi said, "if any Bangladeshi cricketer is included in the IPL team and wants to play a match in Kolkata we won't let it do it. We won't even let Shahrukh Khan enter Kolkata. Bangladeshi cricketers like Mustafizur Rahman will earn crores of money and other Bangladeshi will supply firearms and our Hindu brothers will be killed with these weapons it cannot be run simultaneously."

The remarks came after KKR bought Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction held in December. The signing sparked backlash from political and religious groups, citing Bangladesh’s diplomatic stance and reports of violence against Hindu minorities.

Criticism intensified with Hindu religious preachers and some BJP leaders branding Shah Rukh Khan a traitor over his association with the franchise. Congress leaders, however, came out in support of Khan, who is a co owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, the BCCI clarified that it has received no government directive restricting Bangladeshi players from participating in the IPL. According to BCCI sources cited by IANS, the board has not been officially informed of any ban.

“Let’s not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladesh players from participating in the IPL… Can’t comment much as of now,” a BCCI official told IANS.

Mustafizur Rahman, who became the costliest Bangladeshi player in IPL history, has taken 65 wickets in 60 IPL matches and has previously played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings.

India vs New Zealand ODI series puts selectors under spotlight

Attention now shifts to the Indian cricket team as the Men in Blue prepare for their first bilateral assignment of 2026, a three match ODI series against New Zealand. With the series approaching, the focus remains firmly on the BCCI, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the Ajit Agarkar led selection committee.

Despite India’s recent form, several selection questions remain unresolved. The series also marks Shubman Gill’s first home ODI assignment as captain. Gill had missed the ODI series against South Africa due to a neck injury.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the selectors are unlikely to make sweeping changes, choosing instead to fine tune the existing core.

Rishabh Pant’s ODI future remains uncertain

While veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to dominate headlines, uncertainty surrounds players on the fringes, particularly Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper batter remains a first choice option in Tests, but his ODI prospects appear bleak.

Pant last featured in an ODI in October 2024 against Sri Lanka. Since then, opportunities have dried up. His recent Vijay Hazare Trophy performances have not strengthened his case, as he managed only one half century across four List A matches.

Pant has often been named in ODI squads without making the playing eleven, reflecting the team management’s preference for KL Rahul as the primary wicketkeeper in the format.

Sai Sudharsan ruled out after rib fracture

India and Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan is set to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a rib fracture during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 24 year old reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence on December 29, 2025, complaining of pain on the right side of his rib cage following a diving effort in a match on December 26.

Sudharsan had earlier felt discomfort after being struck by the ball during net practice but continued playing. A follow up CT scan confirmed a slender undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of his right seventh rib, sources told India Today.

Medical staff have initiated a structured rehabilitation programme, with an initial focus on lower body conditioning. Upper body training is expected to resume after 7 to 10 days once acute symptoms subside.

Kyrgios Sabalenka rematch buzz after Dubai exhibition

The Dubai exhibition match between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka has reignited debate around mixed gender tennis exhibitions. Kyrgios hinted at a rematch by posting “I'm in” on social media as speculation builds around another high profile encounter.

Sabalenka, who lost the original match, expressed her desire for revenge and suggested changes to the format. "For the next match, we’ll come up with a different format. I think I would keep the full court for Nick, but I would take two serves. I think that would even our level a bit more..", she said on Tennis Australia.

Sunil Chhetri leads urgent appeal to FIFA amid football crisis

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has led a video appeal to FIFA alongside fellow Indian players and foreign stars, urging intervention amid the ongoing crisis in Indian football. With the Indian Super League yet to begin despite January being underway, players warned of a system nearing collapse.

Chhetri, along with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Rahul Bheke, featured in the video, stating that the All India Football Federation is failing to fulfil its responsibilities.

"It's January and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League. Instead, here we are, driven by fear and desperation. To say aloud something which we all know. But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is a last ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football."