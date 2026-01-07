Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: T20 WC Squads, ICC Ultimatum, Stokes Injury Shock

The cricket world woke up to major developments across continents as squad announcements, injury scares, and administrative flashpoints dominated headlines. From New Zealand backing injured stars for T20 World Cup 2026 to the ICC taking a firm stand against Bangladesh, the stakes are rising rapidly as the global showpiece approaches.

New Zealand Back Injured Core for T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand have named a bold 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, showing faith in experience over fitness certainty. Led by Mitchell Santner, the squad includes injured fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, both racing against time to be match-ready.

Ferguson has not played international cricket since 2024 after suffering a calf injury during the ILT20, while Henry continues his recovery program. Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Santner himself are also carrying injury concerns, but New Zealand Cricket confirmed all players are on structured Return to Play plans.

Kiwi Campaign Begins in Chennai

The Black Caps will open their T20 World Cup campaign on February 8 against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Group D also features South Africa, UAE, and Canada, making early momentum crucial in subcontinental conditions.

Reports suggest Ferguson and Henry may take brief paternity leave during the tournament, a scenario that could test New Zealand’s bowling depth despite the presence of Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, and Glenn Phillips.

ICC Draws a Line in Bangladesh Venue Dispute

The ICC has reportedly rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to move their T20 World Cup matches out of India. During a virtual meeting, the global body made its stance clear: travel to India or risk forfeiting points.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Any relocation would disrupt logistics, broadcasting plans, and tournament integrity. While BCB has denied receiving an ultimatum, the ICC’s firm approach signals little room for negotiation as the event nears.

Mustafizur Rahman Unfazed Amid IPL and ICC Noise

Amid the India-Bangladesh standoff and his high-profile IPL snub by Kolkata Knight Riders, Mustafizur Rahman has chosen performance over protest. According to Bangladesh legend Mohammad Ashraful, the left-arm pacer remains calm and focused in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Released from KKR following BCCI directives, Mustafizur has responded with match-winning spells for Rangpur Riders. Teammates and coaches have praised his mentality, calling him a world-class T20 bowler whose confidence remains intact despite off-field turbulence.

Harbhajan Singh Backs Gautam Gambhir Amid Coaching Debate

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has dismissed calls for split coaching in Indian cricket, urging patience with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Following back-to-back home Test series losses, Gambhir’s red-ball credentials have come under scrutiny.

Harbhajan stressed that responsibility must lie with players, not just the coach. While acknowledging that split coaching could be explored in the future, he believes the current phase demands stability rather than structural overhaul.

Ben Stokes Injury Adds to England’s Ashes Woes

England’s troubled Ashes campaign took another hit as captain Ben Stokes limped off with a right adductor injury during the fifth Test. The all-rounder, one of England’s most overworked bowlers in the series, was forced to leave the field early on Day 4.

With England already having lost the Ashes, Stokes’ injury raises concerns about workload management and leadership continuity ahead of upcoming international assignments.