Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: T20 World Cup Crisis, Kohli’s Lonely Century, Rohit Backed

The 2026 T20 World Cup build-up has taken a dramatic turn, while India’s ODI narrative continues to swing between individual brilliance and collective disappointment. From Pakistan’s warning shot to the ICC over Bangladesh, to Virat Kohli’s century in defeat and Shubman Gill’s strong defence of Rohit Sharma, cricket’s headlines remain firmly in flux.

Pakistan Link Participation to Bangladesh Standoff

A fresh twist has emerged in the T20 World Cup saga. According to reports, Pakistan Cricket Board has indicated it will review its participation if the Bangladesh issue remains unresolved. The move follows outreach from the Bangladesh government, which sought Pakistan’s support over security concerns related to matches in India.

Pakistan has maintained that no team should be pressured over hosting arrangements. PCB sources also reiterated that the country is fully prepared to host matches if required, pointing to successful recent events as proof of readiness.

Bangladesh Deadline Looms Large

The International Cricket Council has handed the Bangladesh Cricket Board a clear ultimatum. January 21 has been set as the final deadline for Bangladesh to confirm participation in the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh have reiterated their willingness to play, but not in India, citing security concerns. The impasse began after the Board of Control for Cricket in India instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, a move that triggered diplomatic and sporting fallout.

The ICC has rejected requests for venue shifts, group swaps with Ireland, or relocation to Sri Lanka. If Bangladesh withdraw, a replacement team will be chosen based on rankings, with Scotland emerging as a leading candidate.

Virat Kohli’s 54th ODI Century Ends in Defeat

At Indore, Virat Kohli produced another masterclass under pressure, scoring his 54th ODI century while chasing 338. There were no celebrations, only resolve. Kohli’s 124 anchored India’s pursuit, but wickets kept tumbling around him.

Despite half-centuries from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, India lost the third ODI by 41 runs, handing New Zealand cricket team their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in India.

Earlier, centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips powered New Zealand to 337, exposing India’s struggles in the middle overs.

Gill Defends Rohit Amid Form Debate

‘You Can’t Convert Every Start’

India captain Shubman Gill came out strongly in defence of Rohit Sharma after the series loss. Rohit managed just 61 runs across three matches, prompting questions about form and longevity.

Gill reminded critics of Rohit’s strong outings against Australia and South Africa, stressing that even elite batters cannot convert starts into big scores every time. The debate intensified after former players questioned Rohit’s hunger ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. For now, the message from the Indian camp is clear. Form ebbs and flows, class endures.

With the T20 World Cup just weeks away, off-field tensions threaten to overshadow cricketing action. At the same time, India’s ODI setup faces hard questions about consistency beyond individual brilliance. The next few days, especially January 21, could reshape the global cricket calendar.