Virat Kohli’s Instagram account is back, ending hours of confusion that triggered widespread panic among fans and brands alike. The verified handle @virat.kohli, followed by more than 274 million users, reappeared on January 30 after briefly showing error messages such as “This page isn’t available”.

The restoration confirms the disappearance was temporary, not a permanent exit. No posts were deleted, the follower count remained unchanged, and the blue verification badge stayed intact. While there is no official explanation yet from Kohli or Instagram’s parent company Meta, all signs point to a technical glitch or short deactivation rather than a deliberate move.

The episode once again underlined Kohli’s unmatched influence in the global sports social media ecosystem. Even a few hours of absence was enough to dominate trends and fuel speculation across platforms. Importantly, his cricketing focus remains unaffected, with Kohli continuing a strong run ahead of IPL 2026, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to defend their title.

Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘don’t disturb chetta’ joke goes viral

A lighter moment surfaced amid selection debates as Suryakumar Yadav poked fun at Sanju Samson while the Indian team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the fifth T20I against New Zealand.

In a viral airport video, Suryakumar was heard saying, “Please give way, do not disturb chetta,” leaving Samson in splits. The humour comes at a time when Samson’s form is under scrutiny, having scored just 40 runs in his last four matches. With Ishan Kishan pushing for a spot ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has publicly backed Kishan to start the final T20I.

Saim Ayub stars as Pakistan beat Australia in 1st T20I

Saim Ayub delivered a telling all-round performance as Pakistan national cricket team defeated Australia national cricket team by 22 runs in the first T20I in Lahore.

Pakistan posted 168 for 8 after Ayub’s brisk 40 and a handy contribution from Salman Ali Agha. Ayub then returned figures of 2 for 29, helping restrict Australia to 146 for 8 despite Adam Zampa’s four-wicket haul. The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead and sets the tone for a closely contested series.

WPL 2026: RCB qualify, playoff race goes down to the wire

Women's Premier League witnessed a major turning point as Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed a place in the final after finishing top of the table on 12 points. Grace Harris starred with a decisive all-round performance.

Four teams remain in contention for the remaining two playoff spots. Gujarat Giants sit second on eight points, followed by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on six each, while UP Warriorz remain mathematically alive despite a poor net run rate. With just two league matches left, qualification scenarios hinge heavily on net run rate, making the final stretch unpredictable.

De Kock, Rickelton flatten West Indies as South Africa seal series

Quinton de Kock produced a breathtaking 49-ball 115, supported by an unbeaten 77 from Ryan Rickelton, as South Africa national cricket team chased down 222 against the West Indies national cricket team in just 17.3 overs.

West Indies had earlier piled up 221 for 4, powered by Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford. De Kock’s dominance, however, made the target look routine, handing South Africa an unassailable lead in the T20I series with a game to spare.