Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: WPL 2026 Opener, ICC Row, Gill Call, Kohli Buzz

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League begins on January 9 with a grand opening ceremony at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. As defending champions Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the focus is firmly on WPL 2026 opening ceremony date, time, performers, and live streaming details. The pre-match spectacle at 6:45 PM IST signals how women’s cricket in India has become both elite sport and mainstream entertainment.

Star power sets the tone for WPL 2026

Yo Yo Honey Singh headlines the opening ceremony with a high-energy performance, while Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez adds glamour through a celebratory dance act. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will deliver an empowerment message, underlining the league’s growing cultural influence. With live telecast on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar, WPL 2026 promises record reach and engagement.

Two-city format aims to deepen fan connection

WPL 2026 will unfold across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with the first 11 matches at DY Patil Stadium before the tournament moves to Kotambi Stadium for league games, the Eliminator on February 3, and the final on February 5. This shift reflects BCCI’s strategy to take top-tier women’s cricket beyond traditional hubs while maintaining competitive standards.

Mandhana highlights World Cup pathway

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has sent a clear message to youngsters that strong WPL performances can open doors to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana stressed that consistent displays and role clarity in the league significantly strengthen selection chances, reinforcing WPL’s role in India’s talent pipeline.

ICC and BCB locked in tense venue debate

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has sent a second letter to the ICC seeking a venue change for its T20 World Cup matches scheduled in India. Citing security concerns, the BCB has requested that its games be moved to Sri Lanka. While one faction supports a hardline stance led by advisor Asif Nazrul, others favour dialogue with the ICC and Indian authorities. With the tournament starting February 7, the ICC has yet to signal any change.

Shubman Gill pushes for longer Test preparation

India captain Shubman Gill has asked the BCCI for a 15-day practice window before every Test series, a move praised by former players like Robin Uthappa and Aakash Chopra. After recent series losses to New Zealand, Australia, and England, Gill’s demand reflects a strategic shift to respect Test cricket preparation amid packed schedules.

Kohli in spotlight amid AI image controversy

A viral image allegedly showing Virat Kohli with adult star Kendra Lust triggered widespread speculation before being confirmed as AI-generated. Kohli, currently focused on ODIs and domestic cricket, has stayed away from controversy while continuing strong form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The incident highlights how AI misinformation increasingly impacts sports discourse.

Family backs Kohli against criticism

Vikas Kohli hit back at critics questioning Virat Kohli’s Test retirement after comments from Sanjay Manjrekar. The response reignited debate around Kohli’s red-ball exit, even as the batter remains central to India’s ODI plans and preparations against New Zealand.

Mizoram cricket mourns tragic loss

Former Mizoram Ranji Trophy cricketer K Lalremruata passed away after collapsing during a local tournament match in Aizawl. The Cricket Association of Mizoram cancelled all scheduled matches as a mark of respect, remembering him as a dedicated player and administrator who contributed significantly to grassroots cricket.