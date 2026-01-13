Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: WPL Crowd Ban, Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement; RCB Crushes UPW In WPL 2026

The sports landscape is buzzing this morning with significant developments in women’s cricket. From logistical hurdles in the WPL 2026 to a legendary farewell and a power-hitting masterclass in Navi Mumbai, here is your comprehensive update.

WPL 2026: Why Jan 14-15 Matches May Have Empty Stands

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is currently contemplating a move to host upcoming Women’s Premier League fixtures behind closed doors. The matches under scrutiny are the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz (Wednesday) and Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz (Thursday) at the DY Patil Stadium.

Security Concerns Amidst Local Elections

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia noted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections are scheduled for January 15. With security personnel prioritized for polling booths, managing large crowds at the stadium becomes a logistical challenge.

A final public notice is expected shortly. Notably, the Gujarat Giants vs RCB match on January 16 will likely allow spectators, as the counting day is not expected to impact stadium security.

Alyssa Healy Calls Time on Legendary Career

In a move that marks the end of an era, Australian captain Alyssa Healy has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter confirmed that the home series against India in February and March 2026 will be her swansong.

A Legacy of Silverware

Healy, an eight-time World Cup winner, cited physical injuries and mental fatigue as the primary drivers behind her decision. "The fire isn't burning as fiercely," Healy admitted on the Willow Talk podcast. Her final appearance will be the one-off Test at the WACA in Perth, bringing a close to a career that redefined aggressive opening batting in the women's game.

Grace Harris Destroys UPW as RCB Claims Table Top

On the field, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sent a clear message to the league. Chasing a target of 144, RCB opener Grace Harris unleashed a brutal assault, scoring 85 runs off just 40 balls.

Record-Breaking Performance

Harris, alongside captain Smriti Mandhana (47*), stitched together a 137-run opening stand—the highest for the franchise. The chase was completed with a staggering 47 balls to spare, catapulting RCB to the top of the WPL 2026 points table on net run rate.

For the UP Warriorz, the loss has sparked internal scrutiny. Captain Meg Lanning pointed to a "lack of intent" in the top order, despite a late-innings rescue act by Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin.

BCB Backtracks on T20 World Cup Venue Row

Off the pitch, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in damage-control mode. After a government official claimed the ICC had flagged security risks for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India, the BCB clarified that no formal response has been received.

The ICC has reportedly dismissed these "anti-India" claims, categorizing the risks in India as low to moderate. This tension follows the recent ban on IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh, adding a layer of political complexity to the upcoming global tournament.