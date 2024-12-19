ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Second ODI Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps

The second ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is set to take place on Thursday, December 19, at the iconic Harare Sports Club in Harare. After the rain-interrupted first ODI, which ended with no result, both teams are eager to make their mark and take a crucial lead in the three-match series. With the pressure mounting, cricket fans are gearing up for an exciting contest, and here's everything you need to know about ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI.

When and Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI: Live Streaming and TV Telecast

As the series hangs in the balance, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will square off with both sides looking to find consistency. Zimbabwe will be aiming to bounce back, while Afghanistan, who has been in red-hot form, looks to extend their ODI dominance. If you're looking to catch the action live, here's a breakdown of where and how to watch the match:

Match Date and Time

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time)

Where Will the ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Be Held?

The much-anticipated second ODI will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe's premier cricket venue.

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Streaming

Fans in India can catch all the live action on the FanCode app and website, the exclusive digital platform for streaming this series. Despite no television rights being secured for the match in India, FanCode provides seamless access to the match with ball-by-ball updates, from the toss to post-match insights. A nominal match pass fee is required to stream the game live.

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Live on TV in India

Unfortunately, the ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI will not be telecasted live on Indian television, as no broadcaster has acquired the broadcasting rights for this series. Fans can exclusively stream the match via FanCode.

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Outside India

Afghanistan: The match will be available on Lemar TV, a popular sports broadcaster in Afghanistan, allowing fans to watch the game in real time.

Zimbabwe: For viewers in Zimbabwe, ZTN Live will provide live streaming coverage of the match.

Key Players to Watch Out For

The first ODI was interrupted by rain after just 9.2 overs, leaving Zimbabwe struggling at 44/5. Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai was the standout performer, picking up an impressive 4 wickets for just 18 runs before the weather halted play. Fazalhaq Farooqi was equally menacing, dismantling Zimbabwe’s top order.

Zimbabwe will look to its experienced campaigners like Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, and Sean Williams to provide stability. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Hashmatullah Shahidi will play pivotal roles as the team seeks to extend their winning streak.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI: A Preview of What’s at Stake

With the first match washed out, the second ODI has become a crucial encounter for both teams. Zimbabwe’s batting needs to step up, and consistency will be the key if they are to challenge Afghanistan’s impressive pace attack. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be eager to build on their dominance and take a 1-0 lead in the series, setting them up for the final clash.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani(wicket-keeper), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(captain), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Joylord Gumbie, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Victor Nyauchi, Tinotenda Maposa

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharote