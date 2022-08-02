Zimbabwe's Ryal Burl hit Nasum Ahmed for 34 runs in an over in the third T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Harare. Ryan Burl smashed five sixes in a 34-run over in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Harare. In the 15th over of the innings bowled by Nasum Ahmed, Burl hit four successive sixes followed by a four and a six to take 34 runs in the over, the joint-second most runs scored in an over in men's T20Is.

The first six disappeared over long-on while the next three were also smashed on the leg-side. He missed a big one off the fifth with the ball bouncing once before hitting the ropes. Off the last ball, he cleared long-off to complete a stunning over for Zimbabwe.

Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard hold the record for the most runs in an over (36) in men's T20Is after recording six sixes against Stuart Broad and Akila Dananjaya respectively.

Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor hit 34 runs in an over off Shivam Dube in 2020. Burl equalled this tally with his incredible hitting in Harare on Tuesday. However, Burl also broke his own record for most runs in an over by a Zimbabwe batter. He had earlier hit Shakib Al Hasan for 30 runs in an over in a T20I in Mirpur in 2019. Then, Burl hit three sixes and three fours off Shakib in the 16th over of the innings.

Zimbabwe posted a competitive total in the third and final T20I with the series tied at 1-1. The T20Is will be followed by three ODIs, also to be played in Harare.