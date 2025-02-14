ZIM Vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Free Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

ZIM Vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: Zimbabwe will be facing Ireland in the first match of the ODI series. The two teams also locked horns in a one-off Test where Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by 63 runs. The last time when Zimbabwe faced Ireland in an ODI game transpired back in 2023 where the Irish side emerged victorious with a 2-0 series win, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Craig Ervine will be leading the Zimbabwe team while Ireland will led by Paul Stirling. The likes of Sikandar Raza and Craig Erwine will make a comeback for Zimbabwe and their return with bolster the side against Ireland.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be played on February 14 (Friday).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match be held?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be held at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI match in India?

There will be no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI in India.

ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Nyasha Mayavo, Johnathan Campbell, Tinotenda Maposa

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Morgan Topping, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young