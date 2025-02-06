Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2854569https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/zim-vs-ire-test-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-zimbabwe-vs-ireland-bulawayo-match-free-live-telecast-on-tv-mobile-apps-and-online-in-india-2854569.html
NewsCricket
ZIM VS IRE TEST LIVE STREAMING

ZIM vs IRE Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Free Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online In India

ZIM vs IRE Test Live Streaming: The one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo from 6th to 10th February.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ZIM vs IRE Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Free Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online In India

ZIM vs IRE Test Live Streaming: Ireland is set to face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Bulawayo from Thursday, February 6. As of now, the two teams have played against each other in only one Test match which Ireland won.  Zimbabwe batters collapsed in the second innings as Ireland won the game by four wickets.

Zimbabwe will be looking for redemption as the Test match is set to take place at the  Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from February 6 to 10. Zimbabwe has added two uncapped players- legspinner Vincent Masekesa and batter Nicholas Welch- as they replaced Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers. The likes of Morgan Topping and Gavin Hoey have been added to the Ireland squad. Earlier, Hoey took part in his first international game, featuring in an ODI in October last year.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match Live Streaming Details

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match be played?

The one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo from 6th to 10th February. 

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match begin?

The one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Ireland will start at 1:30 PM IST on each of the five days.

How to watch the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match live on TV?

The One-Off Test match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will not be aired live in India.

How to live stream the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match Squads

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Ben Curran, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Nick Welch, Trevor Gwandu, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo.

Ireland: Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Morgan Topping.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?