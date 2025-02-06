ZIM vs IRE Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Free Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online In India

ZIM vs IRE Test Live Streaming: Ireland is set to face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Bulawayo from Thursday, February 6. As of now, the two teams have played against each other in only one Test match which Ireland won. Zimbabwe batters collapsed in the second innings as Ireland won the game by four wickets.

Zimbabwe will be looking for redemption as the Test match is set to take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from February 6 to 10. Zimbabwe has added two uncapped players- legspinner Vincent Masekesa and batter Nicholas Welch- as they replaced Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers. The likes of Morgan Topping and Gavin Hoey have been added to the Ireland squad. Earlier, Hoey took part in his first international game, featuring in an ODI in October last year.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match Live Streaming Details

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match be played?

The one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo from 6th to 10th February.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match begin?

The one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Ireland will start at 1:30 PM IST on each of the five days.

How to watch the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match live on TV?

The One-Off Test match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will not be aired live in India.

How to live stream the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test Match Squads

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Ben Curran, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Nick Welch, Trevor Gwandu, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo.

Ireland: Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Morgan Topping.