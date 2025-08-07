ZIM Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

Zim vs NZ 2nd Test: Zimbabwe and New Zealand are set to clash in the second and final Test of their ongoing series, with the home team looking to bounce back and draw the series. With pride and momentum on the line, both teams will be keen to end on a strong note. The match will take place from August 7 to August 11, 2025, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, starting at 1:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe Eye a Comeback

Zimbabwe are desperate to improve their recent Test record and this match presents a golden chance to do so. Despite losing the first Test, they fought back well with the ball in the second innings. To level the series, Zimbabwe need a much stronger performance with the bat and consistency in all departments.

New Zealand Look to Seal the Series

New Zealand, having comfortably won the first Test, will aim for a 2-0 series victory. The return of skipper Tom Latham—if fit—would further boost their top order. The visitors have shown strong form and will look to continue their dominance and seal the series with another win.

ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

Here’s how cricket fans in India can follow the second Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand:

When will the match take place?

The game will be played from August 7 to August 11. It will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be held at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

How to watch the ZIM vs NZ match on TV in India?

There will be no live TV telecast of the match in India.

How to watch the match online/live stream on mobile?

The match will be live-streamed on FanCode in India. Fans can watch it on mobile phones, laptops, and connected TVs.

You can purchase a match pass to stream the second Test or a series pass to watch the entire ZIM vs NZ Test series live.

Additionally, fans using Vi or Jio SIM cards may also access live streaming options through mobile data services.

With New Zealand looking to complete a whitewash and Zimbabwe fighting to level the series, the second Test is set to be an exciting contest. The hosts will hope for improved all-round performance and home crowd support, while the Kiwis aim to maintain their impressive form overseas.