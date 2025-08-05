ZIM Vs NZ 2nd Test FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

ZIM vs NZ: Zimbabwe will face New Zealand in the second and final Test of the ongoing series, aiming to bounce back and level the contest. The match promises high stakes as both teams look to end the series on a high. The second Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will be held from August 7 to August 11, 2025, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe Look to Bounce Back

Zimbabwe have been struggling to register wins in international cricket, and this Test presents a golden opportunity for them to break that cycle. While the hosts lost the first Test, they showed resilience, particularly with the ball in the second innings. A stronger all-round performance with the bat will be key if they are to draw the series.

New Zealand Eyeing a Series Whitewash

New Zealand, having convincingly won the opening Test, will look to maintain their momentum and clinch a 2-0 series win. The Kiwis will hope for the return of regular skipper Tom Latham, who missed the first game due to fitness concerns. His presence at the top of the order would further strengthen an already in-form side.

ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

Here’s how cricket fans can watch the action live from the second Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

When will the match take place?

The game will take place from August 7-11. It will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

How to watch the Live Telecast of the ZIM vs NZ match on television?

The live telecast of the match won't be available in India.

How to live stream the match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on mobile/online?

Fancode will livestream the second match of the Test series. Cricket fans in India can enjoy the match on their mobiles, laptops, and connected TVs.

The audience will have the option to purchase a match pass to stream the match live on Fancode, which can be used throughout the second Test.

Viewers can also buy a series pass to watch the entire ZIM vs NZ Test series.

Fans can also buy a Vi or Jio SIM to watch the online streaming of the match.

With New Zealand eyeing a clean sweep and Zimbabwe fighting to restore pride and parity, the second Test is more than just a formality. Zimbabwe will hope for home support and improved consistency in both departments, while the BlackCaps aim to solidify their Test credentials on foreign soil.