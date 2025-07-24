ZIM Vs NZ 6th T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 6th T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

ZIM vs NZ: The sixth match of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series 2025 will witness New Zealand locking horns with the hosts, Zimbabwe, in what promises to be another exciting contest in Harare. As the series moves into a crucial phase, both teams will be aiming for a strong performance to boost their chances of reaching the final.

New Zealand Eye Third Consecutive Win

After a brief international break since April, New Zealand has bounced back in style, registering back-to-back three in their first three games of the series. With momentum on their side, the Black Caps will look to complete a hat-trick of victories by defeating Zimbabwe in their upcoming fixture. The team has shown depth in both batting and bowling departments, and consistency will be key as they target another commanding display.

Zimbabwe Focused on Redemption at Home

Zimbabwe, playing in front of their home crowd at the Harare Sports Club, have shown glimpses of promise but are yet to convert that into a dominant performance in the tri-series. This clash against New Zealand offers them a golden chance to find their rhythm and notch up a much-needed win. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year in India and Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe will also use this platform to test out their young prospects and build a core group.

NZ vs ZIM 6th T20 Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Zimbabwe, Match 6

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

NZ vs SA T20 Tri-Series 2025: Complete Live Streaming

When will the sixth T20 Tri-Series match between New Zealand and Zimbabwe be played?

The second fixture of the T20 Tri-Series featuring New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled for Thursday, July 24.

Where is the second T20 Tri-Series clash between New Zealand and Zimbabwe being held?

The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What is the start time for the New Zealand vs Zimbabwe T20 match?

The encounter is slated to begin at 4:30 PM IST.

When will the toss take place for the second T20 Tri-Series game between New Zealand and Zimbabwe?

The toss is scheduled for 4:00 PM IST.

Where can fans watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Zimbabwe T20 match in India?

There will be no live TV broadcast of this match in India.

Where can fans stream the New Zealand vs Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series match live in India?

The live streaming will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website for Indian viewers.

With New Zealand looking unstoppable in the tri-series and Zimbabwe eager to bounce back on home soil, the sixth match holds significant importance for both sides. While the Kiwis aim to maintain their unbeaten streak, Zimbabwe will play for pride.

ZIM vs NZ: Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Vincent Masekesa, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Dion Myers

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs