ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri Series Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs & More To Crack Mega Contest

Zimbabwe are all set to take on New Zealand in the third T20 match of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series. The match will be played at Harare Sports Club on July 18, starting at 04:30 PM IST. In their opening match of the series, Zimbabwe faced a five-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa. Despite the loss, Sikandar Raza made a strong impact with the bat, scoring 54 off 38 balls, while Brian Bennett added 30 off 28. Among the bowlers, Richard Ngarava picked up 3 wickets and Trevor Gwandu claimed 2.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently leading the points table after winning their first match against South Africa. The highlight of their victory was Tim Robinson’s knock of 75 from 57 balls, which proved instrumental. In the bowling department, Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy each took 3 wickets, while Ish Sodhi finished with 2.

Fans will be looking forward to a competitive match as both teams gear up for a crucial game in the tri-series. This article provides all the essential details, including player performances and Dream11 tips, to help build a strong fantasy team.

ZIM vs NZ Match Details: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming

League: Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series 2025

Match: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 3rd T20

Time: 18 July, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Live Telecast: Not available

Live Streaming: Fan Code

Dream11 Prediction: Best Picks for Small and Grand Leagues

Top Small League Picks for Captain and Vice-Captain

Brian Bennett

Devon Conway

Mitchell Santner

Sikandar Raza

Top Grand League Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Tim Robinson

Sikandar Raza

Jacob Duffy

Devon Conway

These players have been selected based on recent performances and form, making them reliable options for both small and grand leagues in fantasy cricket.

ZIM vs NZ Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 6

Matches Won by Zimbabwe: 0

Matches Won by New Zealand: 6

No Result: 0

Harare Sports Club Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Temperature: 13 to 22 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies

Humidity: Between 25 to 50 percent

Chance of Rain: 5 percent

Pitch Behavior: Balanced track assisting both batters and bowlers

Average 3rd Innings Score: 180 to 210

Probable Playing XIs for ZIM vs NZ

Zimbabwe XI

Wessly Madhevere

Brian Bennett

Clive Madande (wk)

Sikandar Raza (c)

Ryan Burl

Tashinga Musekiwa

Tony Munyonga

Wellington Masakadza

Richard Ngarava

Blessing Muzarabani

Trevor Gwandu

New Zealand XI

Tim Seifert (wk)

Devon Conway

Tim Robinson

Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell Hay

James Neesham

Bevon Jacobs

Mitchell Santner (c)

Matt Henry

Ish Sodhi

Jacob Duffy

Injury Updates

Zimbabwe: No injury concerns reported

New Zealand: No injury concerns reported