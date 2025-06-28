ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025: Live Streaming, Match Time, And How To Watch In India?

Cricket fans are in for a thrilling contest as Zimbabwe takes on South Africa in the 1st Test of their 2025 series at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. This marks the return of red-ball cricket between the two sides after a long break, and fans in India are eager to know how they can catch the action live.

Match Details

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs South Africa – 1st Test

Date: June 28 – July 2, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1:00 PM IST)

Venue: Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo

Both teams come into this match with a point to prove. South Africa will be looking to reassert their dominance after the test championship victory of 2025, while Zimbabwe aims to pull off a historic upset on home soil.

Live Telecast in India

Unfortunately for television viewers in India, there will be no live telecast of the ZIM vs SA 1st Test on any Indian sports channels. The series has not been picked up by major TV broadcasters such as Star Sports, Sony Sports Network, or Sports18.

Live Streaming Details

Despite the lack of TV coverage, Indian cricket fans can still enjoy the match via live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Here’s how to watch it online:

Platform: FanCode

Access: Match pass or subscription required

Devices supported: Mobile (Android/iOS), Web, Smart TVs

To watch the match:

Download the FanCode app or visit www.fancode.com

Search for “ZIM vs SA 1st Test”

Purchase a match pass (usually available at a nominal price) or use an active subscription

Stream the action live from 1:30 PM IST

What to Expect from the Match

South Africa, led by a new generation of Test stars, will look to make an early mark in the series. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, is expected to rely on home advantage and resilience to counter the Proteas’ pace-heavy bowling attack. The pitch at Queen’s Sports Club has traditionally offered assistance to seamers early on before flattening out, so the toss could be crucial.