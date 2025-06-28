ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025: Live Streaming, Match Time, And How To Watch In India?
South Africa will tour Zimbabwe for two Test matches starting from June 28. Here is the broadcasting information for the test.
Trending Photos
Cricket fans are in for a thrilling contest as Zimbabwe takes on South Africa in the 1st Test of their 2025 series at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. This marks the return of red-ball cricket between the two sides after a long break, and fans in India are eager to know how they can catch the action live.
Match Details
Fixture: Zimbabwe vs South Africa – 1st Test
Date: June 28 – July 2, 2025
Time: 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1:00 PM IST)
Venue: Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo
Both teams come into this match with a point to prove. South Africa will be looking to reassert their dominance after the test championship victory of 2025, while Zimbabwe aims to pull off a historic upset on home soil.
Live Telecast in India
Unfortunately for television viewers in India, there will be no live telecast of the ZIM vs SA 1st Test on any Indian sports channels. The series has not been picked up by major TV broadcasters such as Star Sports, Sony Sports Network, or Sports18.
Live Streaming Details
Despite the lack of TV coverage, Indian cricket fans can still enjoy the match via live streaming on the FanCode app and website.
Here’s how to watch it online:
Platform: FanCode
Access: Match pass or subscription required
Devices supported: Mobile (Android/iOS), Web, Smart TVs
To watch the match:
- Download the FanCode app or visit www.fancode.com
- Search for “ZIM vs SA 1st Test”
- Purchase a match pass (usually available at a nominal price) or use an active subscription
- Stream the action live from 1:30 PM IST
What to Expect from the Match
South Africa, led by a new generation of Test stars, will look to make an early mark in the series. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, is expected to rely on home advantage and resilience to counter the Proteas’ pace-heavy bowling attack. The pitch at Queen’s Sports Club has traditionally offered assistance to seamers early on before flattening out, so the toss could be crucial.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv