ZIM vs SA: Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Scripts History, Becomes Youngest South African Player To...

South African batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius created history after scoring a fantastic century on Day 1 of the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Saturday, June 28.

Lhuan-dre, who is playing in his debut Test, showed his intent right from the start and went on to score his century in 113th ball, with the help of seven fours and two sixes in the second session of the opening day of the first Test.

With this, Lhuan-dre, aged 19 years and 93 days, became the youngest South African to score a Test century. He broke the record previously held by Graeme Pollock, who was 19 years and 317 days old when he scored a century against Australia in 1964 in Sydney.

Youngest South Africans To Score Test Century

1. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (19 years, 93 days) vs Zimbabwe, 2025

2. Graeme Pollock (19y, 317d) vs Australia, 1964

The 19-year-old Lhuan-dre also became the first Proteas debutant in nine years, and the youngest-ever player to score a century on Test debut.

Youngest Test Centurions On Debut for South Africa

19 years 93 days - Lhuan-dre Pretorius*

21 years 355 days - Jacques Rudolph

27 years 32 days - Andrew Hudson

27 years 89 days - Stiaan van Zyl

South Africa were 23/3 when Pretorius walked to bat after his team won the toss and opted to bat first in Bulawayo. Lhuan-dre stitched a crucial partnership of 95-runs off just 88 balls with Dewald Brevis to put South Africa in a better position against Zimbabwe.

Brevis got out after scoring a 41-ball 51 but Pretorius continued his onslaught and went on to become the seventh South African batter to score a century on Test debut.

Players To Score Century On Debut For South Africa in Tests

Andrew Hudson - 163 vs WI, Bridgetown, 1992

Jacques Rudolph - 222* vs BAN, Chattogram, 2003

Alviro Petersen - 100 vs IND, Eden Gardens, 2010

Faf du Plessis - 110* vs AUS, Adelaide, 2012

Stiaan van Zyl - 101* vs WI, Centurion, 2014

Stephen Cook - 115 vs ENG, Centurion, 2016

Lhuan-dre Pretorius - 100* vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2025*

This is South Africa's first Test match after their historic World Test Championship (WTC) final win against Australia earlier this month.