Zimbabwe does the perfect 19 year challenge, defeats Australia by 23 runs in biggest upset of T20 WC 2026

In a stunning repeat of their 2007 heroics, Zimbabwe achieved a major upset in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup by defeating Australia by 23 runs. The Group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium saw the Chevrons dismantle an Australian side led by Travis Head, who stepped in for the injured Mitchell Marsh. The victory marks a significant shake-up in the tournament standings and preserves Zimbabwe's unique status as the only team with a 100% win record over Australia in Men's T20 World Cup history.

A Disciplined Batting Performance

Zimbabwe set a competitive target of 170 after being asked to bat first. The openers established a blazing foundation with a 61 run stand, led by Tadiwanashe Marumani’s aggressive 35 off 21 balls. The anchor of the innings, however, was Brian Bennett. Remaining undefeated on 64 from 56 deliveries, Bennett played a calculated knock that allowed the middle order to flourish.

Captain Sikandar Raza provided the late fireworks, smashing 25 not out from just 13 balls. His cameo, which included two boundaries and a massive six, pushed the total to 169 for 2. Australia’s bowling unit struggled to find breakthroughs, with only Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green picking up a wicket each.

Muzarabani Orchestrates the Collapse

The Australian chase began disastrously as they fell to 51 for 4 in the early stages. Blessing Muzarabani continued his stellar form, removing Josh Inglis and Tim David early to leave the Australian top order in tatters. Muzarabani finished with remarkable figures of 4 for 17, the best ever for Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup match.

"I was bowling to one of the best players in the world. So I was really happy that today really came off really nice," Muzarabani remarked after being named Player of the Match. "I saw the boundary, it was in my favour. So I just had to use the boundary and the wicket was really slow as well. So I just had to adjust."

Brad Evans was equally effective, claiming 3 for 23, including the crucial wickets of Travis Head and Cameron Green. While Matt Renshaw played a lone hand with a courageous 65 from 44 balls, the support was lacking. When Glenn Maxwell was cleaned up by Ryan Burl for 31 with 64 runs still required, the momentum shifted permanently toward Zimbabwe.

Statistical Milestones and Historical Context

The 23 run victory adds a new chapter to Zimbabwe’s history of giant-killing acts against Australia, joining famous wins in 1983, 2007, 2014, and 2022. During this match, Muzarabani also reached the milestone of 100 T20I wickets, joining Richard Ngarava (111) and Sikandar Raza (103) in the elite centurion club for Zimbabwe.

Match Summary:

Zimbabwe: 169/2 (20 Overs) - Brian Bennett 64* (56), Tadiwanashe Marumani 35 (21).

Australia: 146 all out (19.3 Overs) - Matt Renshaw 65 (44), Glenn Maxwell 31 (32).

Top Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani 4/17, Brad Evans 3/23.

Result: Zimbabwe won by 23 runs.

Player of the Match: Blessing Muzarabani.

With this result, Zimbabwe moves closer to qualification, proving once again that they are a force to be feared on the global stage.