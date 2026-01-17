Zimbabwe Ropes in Courtney Walsh As Bowling Consultant Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe Cricket have appointed legendary former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh as the bowling consultant for the national men’s team ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that Walsh has already begun working with the squad as preparations intensify for the global tournament.

Group B Challenge for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have been drawn into Group B, where they will face strong competition from Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Oman. The group features former champions and experienced sides, making Zimbabwe’s preparation and execution crucial for progression to the Super Eight stage.

Walsh Excited by Zimbabwe’s Bowling Potential

Speaking about his new role, Walsh expressed optimism about the squad’s abilities and mindset. “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with Zimbabwe and am really looking forward to the challenges ahead. I think we have a very good chance once we execute well, work together as a team, and adapt to the conditions. The combination of the attack has impressed me from watching, and there is a lot of potential within the team,” Walsh said.

A Legendary Career and Coaching Experience

Courtney Walsh represented the West Indies from 1984 to 2001, claiming 519 wickets in 132 Test matches and becoming the first bowler in history to reach 500 Test wickets. Since retiring from international cricket, Walsh has built an extensive coaching résumé, including stints as head coach of the West Indies women’s team and bowling coach of Bangladesh’s men’s side. In April 2024, he also worked as a technical consultant for Zimbabwe’s women’s national team, giving him familiarity with Zimbabwe’s cricketing setup.

Zimbabwe Cricket Backs Walsh’s Appointment

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni highlighted the importance of Walsh’s presence ahead of the World Cup. “Courtney Walsh brings unparalleled experience and insight at the highest level of international cricket, particularly in fast bowling. As we prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it was important to bring in someone who understands what it takes to succeed on the global stage.

“His knowledge, professionalism, and ability to mentor players will be invaluable as we sharpen our bowling resources. Having previously worked with our women’s national team, he understands our cricketing environment, and that continuity gives us great confidence.”

Zimbabwe’s Group-Stage Schedule

Zimbabwe will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Oman on February 9 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo. They will then face Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 13. The team will travel to Kandy to play Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 17, before returning to Colombo to conclude their group fixtures against Sri Lanka on February 19 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

The top two teams from Group B will advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.