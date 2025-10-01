Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett Creates History, Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Achieve Special Milestone In Cricket

Zimbabwean batting prodigy Brian Bennett has made history by becoming the youngest player ever to score centuries in all three international formats: Test, ODI, and T20I. At just 21 years old, Bennett achieved this remarkable feat during the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025, smashing his maiden T20I century against Tanzania to lead Zimbabwe to a 113-run victory.

Milestones Across Formats

Test Cricket: Bennett made his Test debut in July 2024 against Ireland. By December 2024, he scored an unbeaten 110 in only his second Test, becoming the second-youngest Zimbabwean to register a Test century.

ODI Cricket: In February 2025, he notched his first ODI century, scoring 169 runs off 163 balls against Ireland at the Harare Sports Club, cementing his reputation as a reliable top-order batter.

T20I Cricket: His T20I century against Tanzania in October 2025 completed the trifecta of centuries across all formats, a feat only a handful of international cricketers have ever achieved.

A Rising Star in Zimbabwe Cricket

Bennett’s adaptability across formats demonstrates his maturity and skill beyond his years. Known for his aggressive yet composed batting style, he has quickly become a key figure in Zimbabwe’s national setup. Analysts have drawn comparisons between Bennett and some of the world’s elite batters due to his consistency, temperament, and ability to perform under pressure.

At just 21, Bennett has already set new benchmarks and inspired a generation of young cricketers in Zimbabwe and beyond. His journey underscores the emergence of a new cricketing superstar poised to make a lasting impact on the international stage.