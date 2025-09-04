Zimbabwe’s Harare Sports Club Joins Elite List, Overtakes MCG In International Matches Hosted

The Harare Sports Club achieved a remarkable milestone after hosting the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in 2025. The venue has now staged 289 international matches, surpassing the world-famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which stands at 288 games. This shift places Harare firmly in third position on the global list of venues with the most international fixtures.

Global Rankings of Most-Used Cricket Venues

The updated standings underline Harare’s rising stature in world cricket. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE continues to hold the top spot with 309 matches, followed closely by the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Australia with 293 games. With Harare now in third place, the MCG, once a dominant name in cricket history, has slipped to fourth.

A Hub of Zimbabwean Cricket

For Zimbabwe, this milestone carries immense significance. The Harare Sports Club has been at the heart of the nation’s cricketing journey, hosting countless memorable encounters and serving as the training ground for generations of players. The fact that it now ranks above one of cricket’s most iconic venues speaks volumes about its enduring role in shaping the sport.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Sri Lanka edged past Zimbabwe in a thrilling first T20I at Harare, chasing down a target of 176 with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Zimbabwe rode on Brian Bennett’s brilliant 81 off 57 deliveries to post 175/7, but their bowlers couldn’t hold on to the advantage in the death overs. Pathum Nissanka set the tone for Sri Lanka with a fluent half-century, before Kamindu Mendis turned the game on its head with a blistering unbeaten 41 off just 16 balls, including four sixes. His late onslaught, particularly a 26-run over in the 18th, sealed the win and earned him the Player of the Match award.