Zimbabwe Suffer Major Blow As Blessing Muzarabani Misses Pakistan Tri-Series With Back Injury

Zimbabwe suffered a major setback ahead of their upcoming T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as frontline pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been ruled out due to a back injury. The Zimbabwe Cricket Board confirmed the news on Monday, announcing Newman Nyamhuri as his replacement in the squad.

Muzarabani’s Absence a Big Blow for Zimbabwe

One of Zimbabwe’s most consistent and experienced pacers, Blessing Muzarabani, has been a vital part of their bowling attack for several years. Known for his height, bounce, and ability to extract movement even on flat wickets, Muzarabani’s absence will undoubtedly weaken Zimbabwe’s pace department.

The 28-year-old has been instrumental in many of Zimbabwe’s recent white-ball matches, playing key roles in both victories and tight contests. His injury is being managed carefully by the medical team to ensure full recovery ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka.

Newman Nyamhuri Gets a Golden Opportunity

In Muzarabani’s absence, left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri has been drafted into the squad. The youngster, who has impressed in Zimbabwe’s domestic circuit, will now have a chance to make his mark at the international level.

This selection highlights Zimbabwe Cricket’s intent to test new talent and build squad depth ahead of major tournaments. Nyamhuri’s ability to swing the new ball and contribute in the death overs could prove useful on Pakistani wickets known for their pace and carry.

Tri-Series Details

The Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, featuring hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, will begin on November 17, 2025, in Rawalpindi. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each team facing the others twice. The top two teams will advance to the final on November 29 in Lahore.

Zimbabwe will kick off their campaign against Pakistan before facing Sri Lanka two days later. The series is seen as a crucial preparation phase for all three teams as they fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.