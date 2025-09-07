Zimbabwe Thrash Sri Lanka As Visitors Record Second-Lowest T20I Total

Zimbabwe produced a disciplined all-round performance to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, setting up a thrilling series decider. The hosts bowled out the visitors for just 80 runs Sri Lanka’s second-lowest total in T20 internationals before chasing down the target in 14.2 overs.

Sri Lanka Collapse To 80 All Out

Winning the toss and batting first, Sri Lanka were undone by a fiery Zimbabwe bowling attack. The tourists struggled from the outset, losing wickets in clusters during the powerplay. Kamil Mishara top-scored with a run-a-ball 20 before falling to a pinpoint yorker from Brad Evans that knocked back his off-stump. Skipper Charith Asalanka (18) and Dasun Shanaka (15) were the only other batters to reach double digits as Zimbabwe’s bowlers kept relentless pressure.

Sikandar Raza starred with figures of 3 for 11, while Evans was equally effective, taking 3 for 15. Sri Lanka folded in just 17.4 overs, posting 80 runs a total far below par for the surface.

Zimbabwe Face Early Jitters In Chase

Chasing 81 was never expected to be straightforward on a tricky pitch, and Zimbabwe also faltered early. The hosts slipped to 27 for 3, giving Sri Lanka hope of an unlikely comeback. However, Brian Bennett (19) and Ryan Burl (20 not out) steadied the innings with a crucial 26-run stand for the fourth wicket, easing the nerves in the Zimbabwe camp.

Youngster Tashinga Musekiwa then took charge in style, smashing 21 not out. He sealed the victory in emphatic fashion by hitting consecutive fours off the first two balls of the 14th over. Zimbabwe reached 84 for 5 with 34 deliveries to spare.

Captains React To The Result

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza praised his team’s composure after recent narrow defeats. “We have been playing good cricket and were upset with recent losses because we got close in the previous three games. To our credit, we did not panic despite the disappointments. Hopefully this victory will give us belief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka rued the early collapse. “We lost too many wickets in the powerplay. When I went to bat I thought it was a 130 to 140-run pitch,” he admitted.

Series Decider Awaits

With the series now tied at 1-1 after Sri Lanka’s narrow five-run win in the opener, the third and final T20I on Sunday promises to be a high-stakes clash. Both sides will be eager to grab the momentum and clinch the series.